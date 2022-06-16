5 best cliff-house designs to build in Minecraft 1.19 update

Houses are often the go-to building idea for Minecraft players. The primary reason for this is that almost every player's first experience as a builder in the game involves building houses or bases for shelter. A rapidly-constructed panic shelter is what many players tend to build, considering their eerie first encounters with the hostile mobs of the game.

After the first night passes, players tend to get a hold of the game’s mechanics and start building their own dream house in Minecraft. Many houses are built in the grassy plains, which guarantee a ton of space, animals, and resources, while others are hidden away inside jungles. This article, however, will talk about some house builds constructed near cliffs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft 1.19 players should consider these 5 cliff bases for a great view

5) Survival cliff base

This Minecraft survival base is literally built inside a mountain. Aside from the aesthetic, it contains a secret that isn’t noticeable until players read the caption of the post. A hidden staircase runs along the area near the base’s front gate. A lever can be seen here, which is indicative of the fact that the staircase is operated using redstone.

Without a visible staircase, the house looks just like a building with its front porch suspended in mid-air with no way to approach it. As players can see, the build is constructed near the bottom of a cliff, and the trick with the staircase certainly reflects the idea of staying above the ground.

4) Wooden cliff base

This Minecraft base, unlike some of the others on this list, can be found at the foot of a hill and not at the top. The small, quaint, and cozy base is built almost entirely with different variants of wood. The walls and most of the structure are made using stripped wooden logs, while the entrance is made using oak slabs. Wooden fences can also be seen at the door. One of the walls, however, has been replaced with a ton of glass blocks.

3) Birthday base

This adorable build is a Minecraft Redditor’s gift celebrating his mother’s birthday. The build includes a large, tower-like house in the shape of a giant entity that is built in front of a gigantic mountain. The entrance and exit of the build are through a water elevator. Going up, players will notice that the feet of the entity are made using cut copper slabs.

Up inside the structure, the player shows off their creation. The room has multiple beds, one for each member of the player’s family. It also contains some furnaces, cauldrons, and tripwire hooks to make the place seem more homely and welcoming. The entire build is covered with green stained glass in order to make the structure look unique and more realistic.

2) Giant cliff complex

This Minecraft house complex has a ton of different buildings in it. Starting off, players can find the belle of the ball, the cliff house, inside a hill and surrounded by a waterfall and greenery. The interior of the cliff house contains two floors. A spiral staircase connects them while overlooking an area with many different workstation blocks.

1) Cliff castle

This magnificent Minecraft structure is built atop a hill overlooking a massive valley and forest below. The build is in the shape of a castle, and the setting is eerily similar to the Hogwarts castle from the Harry Potter franchise. Players can also notice that the trees around the build have a different color. This is due to a mod the builder has applied.

The castle itself is built using a variety of different blocks, many of which stem from the unique mod. The walls of the building are made using stripped birch logs, the pillars are made of wood, and the staircase is made using custom blocks.

