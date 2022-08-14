5 best custom maps to try in Minecraft 1.19 update

Every time players load up a new Minecraft world, they spawn in a fresh iteration of the game’s map. Each map is procedurally generated, which makes each playthrough unique. However, each map in the game’s vanilla version is based on a survival-centered map.

For users wanting to play on customized maps, Minecraft's Adventure mode comes into play. It was designed specifically for customized map-making.

Custom maps come in many different types and include mini-games, puzzles, story-based questlines, and more.

Minecraft The Wild Update: Five custom maps every player should try out

5) Parkour School

Parkour is one of the most popular categories of customized maps Minecraft has to offer. These maps contain parkour courses that gamers can run, with most being high up in the air or with traps below them. The primary objective is to get from point A to point B without falling.

Parkour School is a large parkour map that allows players to learn the basics and advanced mechanics associated with parkour. It has specialized courses that have different intensities and varied difficulties so that users of every skill level can practice their parkour skills on them.

4) Poison

Poison is a terrifying horror map that spawns users in the middle of a thick forest and follows them through a village massacred by an unknown entity. They are tasked with finding some missing villagers while keeping an eye out for any dangers around them.

Throughout the village, gamers can find traces of violence and various jumpscares, each of which has been perfectly timed to make their experience more immersive.

3) Funland 3

Funland is a custom Minecraft map based on an amusement park. It is one of the biggest on this list, containing over 100 different amusement park attractions and rides.

The map tries to replicate the workings of a real-life amusement park with many popular rides like roller coasters and water slides. It even has a separate section dedicated to kids’ rides, several restaurants, and a small number of shops.

2) Payday 2: Endgame

Payday 2: Endgame is an adventure map based on the hugely popular “Payday 2” heist game. Much like in the game, this map requires players to perform different heists, some of which have level designs identical to those found in the actual game.

The map also comes with its own texture pack, custom mobs, items, and sounds. It has a playtime of around three hours when every map is combined and features popular locations from around the world, namely Shanghai, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C.

Each level and heist features unique Easter eggs, which users can discover alone in single player or with their friends in multiplayer. Finally, the map includes 20 customized achievements and support for up to four gamers.

1) Cube Survival

Cube Survival is a well-known survival map that makes use of the blocky concept of vanilla Minecraft and evolves it further. The map contains seven unique biomes, each fitting into its own area that is shaped like a cube.

Each biome is different, and represents some core biome designs in the game, like the desert, plains, forest, oceans, and taigas. The different biomes give gams access to different blocks, thereby letting them choose where and how they want to build.

Since the map is purely vanilla-based, users can use popular techniques like making a cobblestone generator and following the progression system set by the title, where they can obtain obsidian, enchantment tables, and farm-based food.

