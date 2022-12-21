5 best custom tree designs for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition beginners

While Minecraft's various trees are great for resource gathering, they also serve a decorative purpose. This is unchanged in Bedrock Edition, and many players have gone the extra mile to create custom tree designs to better suit their decoration needs.

The Minecraft community produced some truly beautiful and detailed custom tree designs in 2022. These builds can be recreated from scratch. Some can be downloaded, while others can be used as inspiration for a player's own unique build.

Whatever the case, it's not a bad time to look at some of the best custom tree designs that can be built in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition with the right materials.

Nether Tree and 4 other great custom tree designs in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition that beginners can build

1) Custom Spruce Tree

With some extra wood, leaves, and some fence posts, players can make a vastly improved spruce tree (Image via Osteost/YouTube)

While spruce trees are naturally generated in Minecraft, they don't always capture the real majesty of a real-world spruce tree.

This build by Osteost is a perfect example of how players can improve a spruce tree with just a few additional components. By using spruce fence blocks to create branches, players can expand the breadth of the spruce leaves and give the tree a more voluminous appearance without needing a ton of extra wood.

2) Nether Tree

This custom tree envisions what a different Nether tree might look like (Image via u/[deleted]/Reddit)

While trees exist in the Nether to some extent, they're largely composed of fungal blocks. This build by a Redditor who has deleted their account used nether wood planks, netherrack, and crimson nylium to create a more robust tree in the fiery dimension.

This custom design has soul lanterns hanging from the tree and employs multiple wood types in its composition. The tree may have been built in the Overworld in this particular example, but it'd fit perfectly in the Nether without its inhabitants batting an eye.

3) Cherry Tree

Seasonal trees can look gorgeous with the right colored blocks in the mix (Image via Cortezerino/YouTube)

If players are searching for a seasonal tree build to suit their world, this cherry tree is an excellent way to add some variation.

Using nether wood, nether fencing pink wool, pink stained glass, white stained glass, and pink glazed terracotta, the creator Cortezerino formed a gorgeous cherry tree that looks perfect for a silent and peaceful garden.

The fencing used for the branches is the trickiest part of this build. The right placement is key for ensuring proper "leaf" cover, but a little practice should go a long way into getting things right.

4) Willow Tree

With a few extra vines, a player can make a hauntingly beautiful willow tree (Image via MichIsMe/Planet Minecraft)

Mojang has had swamps in Minecraft for quite some time, but willow trees are suspiciously absent. This is a shame, as willows are both beautiful and slightly creepy, making them perfect for a wide variety of biomes and larger builds.

This creation by MichIsMe uses stripped wood blocks, fence blocks, and a heavy amount of vines to create the appearance of a hanging willow tree. The trickiest aspect of this build is undoubtedly the vine placement to ensure the vines aren't too heavy on a particular side. However, a skilled Minecraft decorator should have little issue recreating this tree for their own use.

5) Maple Tree

Red glazed terracotta blocks make for an excellent maple tree leaf design (Image via u/Fortanono/Reddit)

The red-orange coloration of maple trees is well-known, making for an excellent custom design when creating autumnal environments.

This constructed version by Fortanono on Minecraft's subreddit utilizes traditional oak wood blocks, a few fence blocks, and red glazed terracotta to give off the appearance of mature maple leaves.

With a few extra fence blocks, players can expand on this design to create a much larger maple tree with branches and leaves to strike a perfect autumn aesthetic.

