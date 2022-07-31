5 best Dragon Ball Z skins for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a lot like Dragon Ball in one major way: both have permeated popular culture for a long time. Dragon Ball has been one of the largest, if not the largest, manga and anime for decades. In contrast, Minecraft has been so successful that it is currently the most sold game of all time, with almost one hundred million more copies sold than GTA V, which is at spot two.

Due to the incredible popularity of both these franchises, there will inevitably be a lot of crossovers among fans. Some players naturally want to play as their favorite Dragon Ball characters in Minecraft.

Below are the best Dragon Ball skins players can find for the game as of update 1.19.1.

5 best Dragon Ball franchise skins available for Java Edition as of Minecraft 1.19

5) Piccolo

Both sides of the Piccolo skin (Image via Minecraft)

This skin is by adami77.

Piccolo is one of Dragon Ball’s oldest and most beloved characters. Originally a villain that young Goku had to fight in the original run of Dragon Ball, the character later became a begrudging ally and later friend of the airheaded Saiyan.

Despite this legacy and his fan-favorite status, there are not too many options for Piccolo skins for Minecraft players. However, this skin makes up for the lack of options by being incredibly well made. The skin features Piccolo’s iconic weighted cape and cap combo, which he only removes when he is ready to fight at his absolute best.

The only potential issue with the skin is just how lime Piccolo’s skin is, however, the exact shade of green that Piccolo has changed a lot over the years, meaning that the skin is not wrong and comes down to personal preference if a player enjoys the shade used.

4) Frieza

Both sides of the Frieza skin (Image via Minecraft)

This skin is by TheSasukeRevolution.

Frieza, also known by his Japanese spelling Freeza, is possibly the most iconic villain the Dragon Ball franchise has ever seen. The main villain of his own arc, aptly titled the Frieza arc, serves as a sequel and conclusion to the introductory arcs of Dragon Ball Z, known collectively as the Saiyan saga.

Despite how iconic the villain is, there is a surprising shortage of Minecraft skins focused on him. However, of the few that exist, at least one is of incredibly high quality. This skin manages to translate Frieza’s simple white design into the game without it all being a simple flat white color. The purple orbs that color his body also have great depth to them.

3) Future Trunks

Both sides of the Future Trunks skin (Image via Minecraft)

This skin is by Jorge11x.

Future Trunks is a Dragon Ball character from the Android and Cell sagas. While these are technically two separate sagas within Dragon Ball Z, the Android saga leads directly into the Cell saga. Both sagas conclude with the defeat of Perfect Cell, so they are often considered one larger saga.

This representation of a fan-favorite character from the Android saga, Future Trunks, is wonderfully detailed, featuring Trunks’ iconic jean jacket, sword, yellow shoes, and light purple hair. This skin does not suffer from an issue that many skins have, which are large stretches of identically colored pixels, which results in a very flat-feeling skin.

2) Perfect Cell

Both sides of the Perfect Cell skin (Image via Minecraft)

This skin is by VactricaKing.

Perfect Cell, or rather Cell as a whole, is by far one of Dragon Ball’s most iconic villains, only rivaled by other characters such as Frieza, already mentioned on this list, as well the show’s villains-turned-heroes Vegeta and Piccolo, the Androids, and Majin Buu.

This skin is incredibly detailed, using different shades of colored pixels to replicate the character’s shading and the depth added to the character due to the harsh lines and edges of his exoskeletal body.

The biggest issue with the skin is the size of the wings on the back of the character. They are not as large as they should be for the character, however this is more of an issue for the game’s character models rather than the skin, as the skins are just not large enough to allow for the correct size of wings.

1) Goku SSJB

Both sides of the Goku SSB skin (Image via Minecraft)

This skin is by GalacticHeir.

This version of Goku is him having powered up to one of the strongest levels a Saiyan can access as of Dragon Ball Super. This is the Super Saiyan Blue, or Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan transformation, which features blue hair and energy, rather than the yellow that the franchise’s iconic Super Saiyan transformation is known for.

GalacticHeir has, at the time of writing this article, five different SSB skins for Goku, all slight variations of each other and aiming to be as anime and manga accurate as possible. Players wanting to represent this height of Saiyan power should check out this creator’s profile on The Skindex to see which variant of the skin they like most.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far