5 best enchantments for boots in Minecraft 1.19 update

Boots are an essential item in Minecraft. Players routinely take a little fall damage when roaming around since more than three blocks cause a bit of damage.

Boots are the only wearable item in the game that can reduce fall damage. They also protect from blasts underfoot, being shot in the feet by a projectile, and so much more.

The 1.19 update added a new enchantment to the roster. However, it is exclusive to leggings. Swift Sneak increases the movement speed for users while they're crouched but only goes on leggings.

Boot enchantments remain unchanged, but there are still a few perfect ones to put on.

Best boot enchantments to stay safe in Minecraft 1.19

5) Blast Protection

Blast Protection can be applied to all armor pieces, but it's pretty useful for Minecraft boots. Explosions are felt from different areas, but they're most often triggered underfoot.

For example, a desert temple blows gamers up from below, so Blast Protection on the feet would help.

Either way, Blast Protection on boots is helpful to alleviate that and can make it so that crafters survive what they otherwise wouldn't. Like many protection enchantments, it goes to level four.

4) Fire Protection

Fire Protection offers lots of protection from lava and fire (Image via Hypixel)

Most players fall into fire or lava with their feet going first. This means that feet often take a lot more damage from those two things, making Fire Protection a very useful enchantment to have on boots.

It's not exclusive, though, as it can be applied to each piece of armor. It's still an excellent choice for boots, especially if gamers are traveling in the Nether.

It goes up to level four so users can have lots of protection from lava and fire. It won't make them immune as a potion would, but it is the next best thing.

3) Mending

Mending a book (Image via Mojang)

Mending is not exclusive to boots, which is very fortunate since it is arguably the best enchantment overall. It takes half the XP players earn to fix any item, which keeps them from breaking.

Typically, this is the item they have in hand, though since armor is always "active," it also gets XP to fix it.

Mending should be applied to all items gamers often use, which is armor. It is always on and always protecting users, so Mending is a good choice despite being only a level one enchantment.

2) Depth Strider

Depth Strider is one of the exclusive enchantments for boots. With it, swimming speed is increased.

Players often swim, especially if they don't consider bringing a boat when adventuring. This enchantment will make the lack of a boat far less detrimental. Depth Strider goes up to level three, increasing the swim speed each time.

The enchantment reduces the water slowness effect by 33% per level, so users can move pretty quickly with a level three enchantment.

1) Feather Falling

ahbeef @ahbeef_yt #NintendoSwitch I THOUGHT I WAS DEAD GOD BLESS FEATHER FALLING #Minecraft I THOUGHT I WAS DEAD GOD BLESS FEATHER FALLING #Minecraft #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/fCXJHOYIe9

Feather Falling is the most helpful enchantment that can be added to boots. It's exclusive to boots but is still one of the most beneficial overall.

Fall damage is probably the thing that kills Minecraft gamers the most. Even if they don't die from it, fall damage affects them more than other types of damage.

Feather Falling alleviates that issue, with Feather Falling IV reducing the damage by 48%. It is a Minecraft enchantment everyone should look for and put on their boots if possible.

It goes up to level IV, but every level is beneficial, which is not always true of other enchantments.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

