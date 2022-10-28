5 best exclusive features to try in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition is an off-shoot version of Bedrock Edition and is focused on teaching players various things in a fun and interactive way. It is sold as a completely different title and has a plethora of exclusive items and blocks that no other game version has.

Some of these features are extremely fascinating to interact with since they can feel fresh for regular Minecraft players. Moreover, gamers can play around with the exclusive features if the 'Education Edition' toggle is switched on in Bedrock Edition. Should Java Edition players want the same experience, they will have to look for some mods that might add these features.

Note: This ranked list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other exclusive features in Education Edition.

Top 5 exclusive features in Minecraft Education Edition, ranked

5) Classroom mode

Classroom mode is a companion app for Education Edition that adds several features (Image via Sportskeeda)

Classroom mode for Minecraft is a companion app that essentially works with Education Edition. It can be used to access a range of specially designed features to interact with students that are in the world, host a multiplayer server, and even chat with everyone.

The dialog box in this feature will show an overhead map of the world, players who are connected to the multiplayer server, and a chat box. Classroom mode is exclusively available for this particular game edition.

4) Camera

Camera is an extremely unique feature in Minecraft Education Edition (Image via Mojang)

The Camera is basically a feature capable of capturing and storing in-game images. It can only be obtained through the creative inventory in Education Edition. When using it from the inventory itself, it captures first-person screenshots.

However, the real fun of using the Camera is by placing it and capturing third-person images. It can even track a player while they move and take close-up shots of items. All these pictures are stored in the form of an in-game portfolio.

3) Agent

Agent is a helper mob that team players coding in Minecraft Education Edition (Image via Mojang)

In worlds that are connected to the WebSocket server, a special mob called Agent can be used as a helper. This cute entity will help users learn coding by performing certain actions through the code that users feed into it.

For example, agents can be programmed to execute several tasks like planting, harvesting, mining, chopping trees, and even building. The WebSocket server connection is important as it gives A.I. functionalities to the mob.

2) Underwater TNT

Underwater TNT comparison with regular TNT in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In simple terms, an underwater TNT is a block that can be used by the player to initiate a controlled explosion underwater. In Education Edition, these blocks can be crafted by combining Sodium element with regular TNT. They are aqua in color and do not have "TNT" written on them.

They can be activated in the same way as the regular variant. However, underwater TNT has a delayed detonation rate and can also destroy blocks submerged in water. That said, it does not work in lava.

1) Balloon

Balloon in Minecraft Education Edition is the best feature (Image via Mojang)

Balloons are exclusive objects that float upward when placed. They are crafted using six latex beakers, dye, helium element, and lead. Players can have a lot of fun with them.

When connected to mobs with low mass, the entities will keep floating upward with the balloon. Additionally, they can also be used as decorative objects on fences or walls. When shot with an arrow or struck with any item or hand, the balloon will simply pop and not drop anything.

