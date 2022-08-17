How to make and use balloons in Minecraft in 2022

Balloons are special non-mob entities that can only be made in Minecraft Education or Bedrock Edition.

The Education Edition is a special variant of the Bedrock Edition where people can play the game and learn about different real-life elements.

The purpose of this version is to promote the popular sandbox game as a fun place where children can play and learn at the same time. Some of its features can also be enabled in the regular Bedrock Edition.

Step-by-step guide to making balloons in Minecraft in 2022

1) Enable Education Edition features in regular Bedrock Edition

Education Edition features can also be enabled in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

This first step is meant for players who only have regular Bedrock Edition and want to make balloons in the game. Nearly all Education Edition features can be activated in any particular world by changing the settings.

Players can simply go to the world's settings and scroll all the way down until they find the 'Education Edition' toggle. This setting will only appear when players are outside the world and in the main menu.

2) Gather all the items

Players will need to make elements and latex before making balloons in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, players must get all the items needed to make balloons in the game. Players will need to make several items beforehand in order to create balloons. Here is the complete list of items needed:

Helium element

Six latex

Lead

Any dye to color balloons

Helium can be made on a special block called Element Constructor. This block must also be used to create elements like Carbon and Hydrogen. These two elements, in turn, can be used on a block called Compound Creator to create latex.

3) Crafting recipe for balloons

The crafting recipe for balloons in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once players obtain all the items in the game, they can simply use a normal crafting table to make balloons.

On the table, players can place the helium element at the center, six latex in the left and right columns vertically, lead below the helium element, and any dye above the helium element. Players can check out the picture provided for the exact crafting recipe.

Balloons have a variety of uses in Minecraft

Balloons can be used on walls and mobs in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the balloons have been crafted, players can place them on fences, walls, or mobs. Since balloons have lead crafted with them, they can only be used with blocks and mobs on which lead works.

Balloons remain grounded when they are tied to any fence or wall. However, when entities are attached to leashable mobs, they will carry mobs high in the sky before despawning or disappearing after a while.

Different colored balloons can also be used to decorate various structures in the game.

