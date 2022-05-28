What are the uses of latex in Minecraft Education Edition?

In the world of Minecraft, nearly anything is possible. For a game that is mainly focused on collecting items and putting them together, the list of items that players can make is pretty impressive. It's a simple game, yet gamers can make music boxes, automatic farms, and even working computers in it. In the future, the possibilities will only be more impressive.

Taking it a step further, Education Edition has even more capabilities than regular Minecraft does. Minecraft is already huge, and the Education Edition takes it and expands upon it. The chemistry section is a huge proponent of that.

Compounds, elements, and several awesome items can be found in the game as a result of the chemistry. One such item is latex, which can be used to make one of the coolest items in all of Minecraft. Here's what it can do and how to make it.

Minecraft Education Edition: A complete guide to latex

It is important to note that this is an Education Edition feature, which means it will not be available on Bedrock and Java Editions. However, many features from Education Edition (not all of them) are usable in Bedrock.

Before creating a world, players can toggle Educational features on in the settings and then go into the Creative world and try them out. For Java Edition, this is impossible. However, there are mods that can replicate the features in Education Edition.

Latex is a compound. It is part of the chemistry section and can only be created with specific items. The Compound Creator takes elements and combines them into compounds.

The chemical formula for latex is C5H8. It's the same in Minecraft Education Edition, which means that crafters will need five Carbon and eight Hydrogen.

Compound Creator in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

To obtain these, players will need to go to the Creative menu. They do exist naturally, but there's no real way to collect them from the environment right now.

The Creative menu has all items in it, but it does not have any compounds. Education Edition strives to teach its players while they play the game. Making compounds by gathering the required elements helps players learn the chemical nature and formula of different comounds.

From the Creative Menu, players can collect the requisite five Carbon and eight Hydrogen and go to the Compound Creator. Placing these elements in it will create one latex, which can be used to craft balloons. Players need a minimum of six latex for one balloon recipe, so they will need quite a lot of the required elements.

There are two different recipes that use latex, but they're both for balloons. The first recipe is:

Latex (6)

Matching dye (1)

Helium (1)

Lead (1)

The second recipe is for a white, brown, blue or black balloon:

Latex (6)

Lapis Lazuli, Cocoa Beans, Bonemeal or Ink Sac (1) for color

Helium (1)

Lead (1)

Balloons will float upward due to the helium inside. This means that if something is attached to it that is not stationary, it can float away. Mobs attached to leads will float away, so it's best to put balloons on fence posts.

Edited by Mayank Shete