5 best Factions servers for beginners in Minecraft

Minecraft's Factions servers are incredibly entertaining. They pit players against each other in PvP combat depending on what faction they dedicate themselves to.

Factions PvP isn't easily accessible for newer players, but some multiplayer servers make the learning curve a little more bearable.

Factions PvP servers and PvP combat, in general, can be pretty unforgiving. It's better to introduce players to it slowly rather than just drop them into a battleground and expect them to figure things out.

There are quite a few servers worth noting when it comes to introducing new players to Factions PvP.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Great Factions PvP servers for new Minecraft players

5) The Archon

The Archon's Onyx Factions server (Image via The Archon)

The Archon is an eight-year-old Factions server frequented by several Minecraft players. It focuses primarily on PvP for its Onyx server, with a little TNT raiding thrown in for good measure.

While that may sound fairly intimidating on its own, The Archon's community is considerably welcoming and is usually happy to bring in new players.

The top Factions are capable of competing for real-world cash prizes, so there's quite a bit of incentive to improve one's skills and compete for the top spot.

4) ViperMC

ViperMC's logo on its main site (Image via ViperMC)

Its name may sound a bit intimidating, but ViperMC's Minecraft Factions server is a great place to learn the ropes.

Sporting an on-site forum and Discord community, ViperMC has all the communication tools needed for players to reach out and meet others who are willing to help them.

Furthermore, the server's dev and staff team are incredibly attentive, working their hardest to address bugs or problematic players who utilize exploits or cheats.

No server is perfect, but ViperMC is a great option for Minecraft PvPers looking to dip their feet in Factions gameplay.

3) MassiveCraft

MassiveCraft's pedigree speaks for itself (Image via MassiveCraft)

MassiveCraft is considered by many to be the first Factions PvP server in Minecraft. It features an RPG-oriented Factions experience and has lasted for over a decade, dating almost as far back as the game itself.

The group that operates MassiveCraft's Factions server is the same one that developed the initial Factions PvP plugin for the game. This makes its impact on the community unquestioned as far as credentials are concerned.

With a huge number of players and a consistent uptime, there's no reason not to give MassiveCraft a shot.

2) Complex Gaming (ComplexMC)

Complex provides different gameplay to meet many players' needs (Image via ComplexMC)

A multi-server network capable of meeting different gameplay desires in Minecraft, ComplexMC maintains a robust and thriving Factions server.

Players will require a sizable list of modpacks before diving in. This may not be completely beginner-friendly, but if players have experience installing modpacks, it should be no issue.

The payoffs of the modpacks in Factions PvP are excellent, making them well worth the time and investment. Like many servers, ComplexMC also features a voting system that players can utilize to help direct the dev team in making changes.

The appeal of ComplexMC stems mostly from its versatility. If players get a little burned out on Factions, they can hop over to the hub's other servers that feature vanilla survival gameplay, Pixelmon, and much more.

1) Purple Prison

Purple Prison's Prison and Factions servers are widely popular (Image via Purple Prison)

Well-respected for its Prison server in the Minecraft community, Purple Prison also has an excellent Factions server to enjoy.

The server's sizable player base is very welcoming for new players. The alien-styled theme of the entire server hub is a plus when it comes to aesthetics.

With a consistent calendar of events, players aren't likely to get bored as they learn the nuances of Factions alone or with friends.

Either way, Purple Prison is a top pick for a reason, and players owe it to themselves to give the server a chance. No additional downloads or modpacks are needed. Players can simply paste the IP into the multiplayer menu's address field and enjoy.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh