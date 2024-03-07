Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.21 debuted on March 6, 2024, bringing a sizable collection of changes, additions, and bug fixes. This experimental beta brings new wolf variants, UI changes, and tweaks to the spawning behavior of rabbits and foxes in grove biomes, among other changes. Overall, this preview is a substantial one compared to many of its previous counterparts.

While Preview 1.20.80.21's patch notes can give fans the full story of all of its changes, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the best content additions and tweaks made in this experimental update. Players might be surprised at just how much they can look forward to after downloading Preview 1.20.80.21.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five of the best Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.21 features and additions

1) Eight new wolf variants

A woods wolf in Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.21. (Image via Mojang)

Arguably, the most visible aspect of this new Bedrock preview is that Mojang has introduced eight new wolf mob variants that will spawn in different biomes. Although the new wolf variants operate as standard wolves did before this preview, they will also spawn in different group sizes, and some new variants spawn on their own without a pack.

The new wolf variants in this preview are as follows:

Woods Wolf - Spawns in forest biomes, becoming the most common wolf variant that will be seen in the Overworld.

- Spawns in forest biomes, becoming the most common wolf variant that will be seen in the Overworld. Ashen Wolf - Spawns in the snowy taiga biome.

- Spawns in the snowy taiga biome. Black Wolf - Spawns in old-growth pine taiga biomes in packs of two to four wolves.

- Spawns in old-growth pine taiga biomes in packs of two to four wolves. Chestnut Wolf - Spawns in old-growth spruce taiga biomes in packs of two to four wolves.

- Spawns in old-growth spruce taiga biomes in packs of two to four wolves. Rusty Wolf - Spawns in sparse jungle biomes in packs of two to four wolves.

- Spawns in sparse jungle biomes in packs of two to four wolves. Spotted Wolf - Spawns in savanna plateau biomes in packs of four to eight wolves.

- Spawns in savanna plateau biomes in packs of four to eight wolves. Striped Wolf - Spawns in wooded badlands biomes in packs of four to eight wolves.

- Spawns in wooded badlands biomes in packs of four to eight wolves. Snowy Wolf - Spawns rarely in grove biomes on its own.

Additionally, the original Minecraft wolf mob is now known as the pale wolf variant, which will now be found in taiga biomes in packs of four individuals.

2) New server browser UI

This Minecraft preview's new server browser UI includes featured game servers. (Image via Mojang)

Dating back to at least November 2023, Mojang has been making alterations to Minecraft's user interface, and Preview 1.20.80.21 has introduced a new way to browse multiplayer servers. The ability to add a server by its IP address still exists. Still, the updated server browser also offers featured game servers from Mojang and Microsoft's official server list, and any server players can add themselves.

It's a small change and likely won't impact players who have already found their servers of choice, but it might be a nice way to explore new servers or help beginners join multiplayer locales that are accommodating to them.

3) 32-Bit device trial chamber/trail ruin generation fix

Minecraft's trial chambers and trail ruins should now generate as intended in Preview 1.20.80.21. (Image via Mojang)

For one reason or another, a bug arose in Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.70.24 that resulted in trial chambers and trail ruins not generating at all if players were playing on a device with a 32-bit operating system. The two structures wouldn't appear in-game worlds no matter what players did with their world settings, but this has finally been fixed in Preview 1.20.80.21.

Even though 32-bit operating systems aren't as common as they used to be, players utilizing them can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they can now find trial chambers and trail ruins in their worlds when playing these experimental previews.

4) Updated bogged model and item drops

Minecraft's bogged mob has a new model and function. (Image via Mojang)

The bogged mob arrived not long ago in Minecraft's Bedrock previews and Java snapshots. Be that as it may, it has already gone through some revisions, including in Snapshot 24w09a, where it received a new in-game model and the ability to drop brown and red mushrooms when sheared. These changes are now available as of Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.21.

Adding the ability to shear bogged mobs for mushrooms does propose some interesting concepts and ideas for creating mob farms in the future to snag plenty of mushrooms.

5) Wind charge rebalance

Wind charges have been brought in line with Minecraft Java and have received other tweaks. (Image via Mojang)

Wind charges in Minecraft are another recent beta arrival, at first being the lone attack of breeze mobs before becoming item drops for them as well. This way, players can throw wind charges and a ranged weapon, though there have been some inconsistencies that have now been addressed in Preview 1.20.80.21.

Wind charge damage has been reduced to half of a heart when directly contacting its target. Charges fired from a dispenser will now do so centrally instead of in other directions. Their knockback and power have been equalized with Java Edition, and several unintended bugs have also been fixed. All in all, it's good to know that Mojang is still bringing balance to Minecraft's newest projectile.