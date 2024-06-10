5 best features coming to Minecraft Bedrock in the 1.21 update

Mojang Studios is all set to release the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update for both Java and Bedrock Editions on June 13, 2024. The update will bring various features like a new structure, mobs, blocks, and items. While most new additions are the same for both Java and Bedrock Editions, the latter is also getting some exclusive features that were previously only in the Java Edition.

Here is a list of some of the best features that Minecraft Bedrock will receive with the 1.21 Tricky Trials update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 great features Minecraft Bedrock will receive with the 1.21 Tricky Trials update

1) Hardcore mode

Bedrock Edition will get hardcore mode with a 1.21 update. (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Hardcore mode, as the name suggests, is the toughest in Minecraft. In this, players have to survive for as long as possible without dying a single time. If they die, the game will not allow them to respawn and play in the world ever again. This makes surviving much more difficult.

Ever since Bedrock Edition was released, it did not have the Hardcore mode; it was exclusive to Java Edition. With the 1.21 update, however, Mojang Studios is finally adding a Hardcore mode to Bedrock Edition. Players will be able to toggle it on and off when creating a new world.

2) Spectator mode

Spectator mode will be officially added to Bedrock Edition with a 1.21 update. (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Spectator mode is another new addition that will now be officially added to Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Though it has been in the game since Beta Preview 1.18.30.21, it always remained under the experimental section of settings. With the 1.21 Tricky Trials update, it will now be made available as one of the game modes.

This will especially work with the newly added Hardcore mode since players can only spectate their worlds once they die there. Alternatively, they can also use the Spectator mode through commands if cheats are enabled in a world.

3) Crafter block

A crafter is a block that can craft items automatically and drop them in the world. (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Crafter is a new block coming with Minecraft 1.21 update. It was introduced by Mojang Studios with the update in October 2023. It will bring in a massive mechanic that was missing from the title since it was released: automatic crafting.

When a redstone signal passes through it, the crafter will be able to create any item if its crafting recipe and ingredients are configured. This will be a game-changing feature for the redstone engineers community.

4) Trial chambers

The trial chamber is a new structure coming with a 1.21 update. (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the biggest new additions with the Minecraft 1.21 update will be the trial chambers structure. This underground area will be filled with traps and challenges for explorers to enjoy. The new trial spawners will generate in the structure, summoning all kinds of hostile mobs based on the blocks they are surrounded by.

The new spawners will have a small chance of rewarding players with a trial key that opens the trial vault. Players can also meet the new breeze mob that will exclusively spawn in this structure.

5) Mace

Mace is a new hammer-like weapon. (Image via Mojang Studios)

For several years now, Mojang Studios did not add any new weapons to Minecraft. This will change with the 1.21 update since it will bring in a new weapon called the mace. It is a hammer-like item that can be crafted with one heavy core and one breeze rod.

The mace has unique damage mechanics that no other weapon has. Its attack damage increases as players' falling height increases. This means gamers can jump off a high place, and perform a smash attack on any entity with the mace.

