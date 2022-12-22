5 best features confirmed for Minecraft 1.20 update

Mojang will release the Minecraft 1.20 update in 2023 with loads of new features. The studio announced the update during its annual live show in October this year and showcased some of its features.

While we don't yet know all the features coming to the game with the 1.20 update, here are some of the best additions that are confirmed for the next installment.

Camels, Sniffer, and 3 other confirmed features that are set to be released with Minecraft 1.20 update

1) Camels

Camels are extremely cute passive mobs that will be released in Minecraft with the 1.20 update of the game (Image via Mojang)

Camels are one of the confirmed features for the Minecraft 1.20 update. These animals are passive mobs that will only spawn in desert villages and will be ridable with the help of a saddle. They will be much taller than horses, preventing hostile mobs from using melee weapons to attack mounted players.

Camels will be able to dash forward while jumping. However, they will also be quite lazy and will randomly sit anywhere.

2) Mob sounds from note blocks

Mob heads placed on note blocks will play an ambient sound of that mob in the 1.20 update of the game (Image via Mojang)

This is another cool feature that will be coming to Minecraft with the 1.20 update. Mob heads can now be placed on a note block to play the ambient sound of that mob. This means that players can place zombies, skeletons, or creeper heads on the note block to play their sounds.

This feature will be quite fun as players can use it to prank others. Moreover, a new Piglin mob head will also be released with the update.

3) Bamboo blocks

A new set of bamboo blocks will be released in Minecraft with the 1.20 update of the game (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft 1.20 update will also bring a new set of bamboo blocks that players can craft using bamboo. These will act as a wood block set. Players can use them to craft bamboo planks, stairs, doors, trapdoors, fences, and boats.

Boats made with bamboo blocks will be called rafts as they will have a flat top.

4) Chiseled bookshelf

Chiseled bookshelves can be used to store books in the 1.20 update of the game (Image via Mojang)

The chiseled bookshelf is a brilliant block coming in the Minecraft 1.20 update. This block will allow players to store any kind of book item. Players can take out any book from any slot they want by aiming at it.

Moreover, a chiseled bookshelf can also send a certain level of redstone signal based on the number of books present in it. Hence, players can create a secret door using chiseled bookshelves.

5) Sniffer

The Sniffer won the mob vote during Mojang's annual event and will be released with the 1.20 update of the game (Image via CurseForge)

Every year, Mojang asks the Minecraft community to vote for one of three mob candidates. The winner of the vote will then be added to the game with the next update.

In 2022, the three mob candidates were Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem. The Sniffer won the maximum votes and will be added to the game with the Minecraft 1.20 update.

Sniffer eggs will be found in underwater ruins as chest loot. Once fully grown, these passive mobs can help players find secret seeds that grow into beautiful new plants.

