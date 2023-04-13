5 best features in Minecraft Preview 1.20.0.20

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest preview beta, known as version 1.20.0.20, was released on April 12, 2023. It offers a few new features alongside a large collection of balance tweaks, performance improvements, bug fixes, and changes to bring parity in line with Java Edition.

While this isn't the most jam-packed Bedrock preview available, it does herald features that players have been requesting for a while. Implementations first made available in Java snapshots for the Trails & Tales update have also been introduced.

With quite a bit of content to pore over in the patch notes, it's worth taking a look at some of the best features added to this Minecraft Bedrock preview.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Sniffer changes and 4 other great features added to Minecraft with Bedrock Preview 1.20.0.20

1) Banner Shields

After years of Minecraft Bedrock fans asking Mojang to add banner patterns to shields, preview 1.20.0.20 has finally introduced the feature.

Much like in Java Edition, players can now take a banner and combine it with a shield on a crafting table. This broadens the customization options available to players, giving them the ability to add custom patterns to their banners before slapping them on their shields. This provides their trusty protective equipment with an additional dimension of personality.

The implementation should make loom blocks much more useful in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, as players now have more incentive to use them than before.

2) Sniffer Changes and Eggs

Although the sniffer was introduced to Minecraft's Bedrock previews some time ago, it has remained under the Experimental Features toggle. However, this has changed. The sniffer and torchflowers can now be found in the vanilla game of preview 1.20.0.20 without needing to enable Experimental Features.

Furthermore, sniffer eggs were added to this preview, allowing fans to breed sniffers and create eggs. After 20 minutes, the eggs will hatch a baby sniffer known as a snifflet. If players place the egg on a moss block, though, they'll cut the hatching time down to 10 minutes.

3) Pitcher Plants

Pitcher plants were introduced to Minecraft Java a short time ago, and this preview brings them to Bedrock. These plants are ancient plants that can be dug up by sniffers as they roam the Overworld. However, instead of being planted with seeds, pitcher plants use pods instead. Regardless, once players plant and cultivate a pitcher pod, it will eventually grow into a two-block-tall pitcher plant.

So far, it appears that these new plants don't have a defined use in Minecraft past being used to make cyan dye or as a decoration. However, torchflowers underwent a similar development process before they were given features later on. The same may be true of pitcher plants in upcoming Java snapshots and Bedrock previews.

4) Torchflower Changes

Speaking of torchflowers, these ancient plants have also received a few additional functions in Bedrock Edition.

Much like in Java Edition, torchflowers can now be added to suspicious stew recipes, which bestow the Night Vision status effect when consumed. Bees can now pollinate torchflowers as they grow, and the plants can also be used to both lure and breed bees. Torchflower seeds can lure/breed chickens and tame parrots too, which is a nice plus.

Hopefully, in future updates, Mojang will add even more benefits to these ancient flowers, as the sniffers should be rewarded for their efforts to dig them up so diligently.

5) Reworked Potion/Tipped Arrow/Mob Effect Colors

The latest Minecraft Bedrock preview added a change seen in the last few Java snapshots. Specifically, the color of potions, tipped arrows, and certain effects produced by mobs have been changed. This was done to improve the visual distinction between various effects, particularly for those who needed extra accessibility help for their vision.

However, increased color diversity also makes for a nice visual addition in general, improving the shades and hues of certain items and making the game world a little more colorful all around.

Poll : 0 votes