5 best features in Minecraft snapshot 23w07a

One of the best things about Minecraft, and the reason it has been going strong for so long, is the constant stream of updates to the game. With fresh content for players to explore, there is always something new and exciting to do.

Part of the process is letting players go through the changes to the game early on by way of introducing snapshots, which showcase all the features of an upcoming update.

The 1.20 update, which is scheduled to be released later in 2023, features some fantastic new additions to the game, including a new biome, mobs, and even a new tool.

Cherry Blossom biome to archaeology: Top 5 features to try in Minecraft 23w07a snapshot

A good chunk of the fun in Minecraft is being able to participate as part of the community in the upcoming new features of the game. This is done on Java Edition by enabling snapshots for Mojang's sandbox.

Players can easily allow the snapshots to exist in their game by opening the launcher, going over to Installations, and selecting snapshots. Once this is done, they will be able to access updates. However, like any changes made to the game, they will want to make sure they back up their worlds before they do this.

5) Horse breeding

Horses are a great mob to have around a base in Minecraft. This is because they are great for traveling around the world, especially before the player has access to an elytra.

In order to get the most effective horses possible, they will have to keep breeding their horses and select the ones with the highest stats to make faster and stronger mobs. In this update, it will become easier for players to breed the said entities.

This is because horses will now no longer be pulled towards the average stats, and hence be much easier to level up. With enough breeding, players can have the quickest horses in the world.

4) Juiced up Jukeboxes

Jukeboxes are a great way to add some variety to a player's Minecraft world. Featuring fun music discs that can make an area feel more upbeat, or more dreary depending on the disc, the community often loves having one in their homes.

The jukebox had a redstone power level that fluctuates in strength based on the disc being played. Now, it will always have a set power level of 15 no matter what is being played. Additionally, droppers and hoppers will now interact with the jukebox as well.

This can possibly lead to some very interesting builds and applications in the future.

3) Sniffer

The mob that won the Minecraft Live 2022 Mob Vote is going to be live with all of it's glory in this snapshot. While it was present in previous snapshots and betas as well, it was not fully activated and kind of wandered around.

Now, it will be found inside suspicious sand blocks as an egg, and players will be able to hatch their sniffers and grow them into fully fledged sniffing machines. These mobs can search out ancient seeds and help gamers find plants that they can use to further enhance their builds.

2) Cherry Blossom biome

The latest and very pink Cherry Blossom biome is available in this snapshot. It is warm and features sheep, pigs, bees, and beautiful cherry trees adorned with pink cloud-like leaves, allowing players to step into serenity.

In addition, with the new trees, they will be able to cut them down and use the wood to make all the previous wood items, such as planks, stairs and signs - with a bright pink hue. This will ensure that there is much more color added to a player's Minecraft world.

Lastly, they can get the pink flower petal blocks, which adorn the earth below the trees. They can be harvested and used to decorate areas in bright pink petals.

1) Archeology

In one of the most exciting reveals in recent time, Mojang has announced there will now be archeology available in-game. What this means for players is that they will be able to uncover all of the mysteries of Minecraft's past.

This will be done by using a brand new tool, the brush, to brush away suspicious sand, which can be found near desert temples. By doing so, players can find sniffer eggs as well as pottery shards.

Four of these pottery shards can be combined to make beautiful pots with different pictures on them. Gamers can then show off these pots by placing them in their builds and using them as decorations.

