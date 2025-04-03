5 best features to try in Minecraft Craftmine update

Mojang has released Minecraft's April Fools 2025 snapshot called Craftmine. In this snapshot, the developer allows players to create custom worlds, referred to as Mines, using various features. Players must also unlock certain perks and special abilities to advance in future Mines.

This article lists some of the best features to try in Minecraft's April Fools 2025 snapshot.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 fun features to check out in Minecraft's April Fools Craftmine snapshot

1) Create bizarre Mines

Create lots of bizarre custom worlds or Mines. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The most basic feature to explore in Craftmine is the ability to create all kinds of Mines (custom worlds). When players create and enter a world, they will encounter a green sculk shrieker block through which they can create Mines using Mine Ingredients.

Since Mine Ingredients can be combined, players can create bizarre and unique Mines to explore. One of the most peculiar examples is displayed in the picture above — the world depicted combines stony peaks with the End realm and is filled with silverfish.

2) Get different mobs as pets

Get lots of different mobs as pets. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In regular Minecraft, players can tame a handful of mobs and keep them as pets. However, in Craftmine, the process of obtaining pets is unique, as players must unlock the perk tree from the inventory GUI. Once the pets' tree is unlocked, players can begin unlocking pets, which are denoted by their spawn eggs.

This system allows players to obtain creatures such as polar bears, axolotls, frogs, cows, bees, and even armadillos as pets. These animals will follow players and teleport to them, much like wolves and cats do in vanilla Minecraft.

3) Use shazboots

Shazboots will allow players to run extremely quickly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As mentioned earlier, Craftmine allows players to obtain special abilities from the perks page. One of the best abilities is the power to run faster and jump significantly higher than usual. This can be achieved by unlocking the Shazboots, which enable players to run quickly while holding the jump button.

While holding the jump button, the XP bar transforms into a jump charging bar. Once the bar is fully charged, players can release the jump button to launch themselves into the air and leap multiple blocks high.

4) Explore the main hub in creative mode

The main hub can be explored by going in creative mode. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When entering a new world in Craftmine for the first time, players may feel both fascinated and confused. The world is surrounded by vertical green Matrix-like text on a pitch-black background, and players stand on a stone platform with a mysterious green sculk shrieker.

While players can explore several areas of the main hub, activating creative mode allows for even greater exploration. By default, creative mode is inactive, but players can enable commands to switch to it by changing the game mode. This grants the ability to break any blocks and fly around the main hub, making for an engaging experience.

5) Light things on fire with hands

One feature lets players light everything on fire with their hands. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

In vanilla Minecraft, players use flint and steel to light a fire on any block they want. However, in Craftmine, there is a special ability within the perks tree that allows players to ignite anything using their bare hands. According to the humorous perk description, the player becomes the campfire, and they can light anything on fire with their hands.

Once this perk is active, the player's hands will emit flames, allowing them to set objects or creatures ablaze.

