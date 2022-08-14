5 best futuristic Minecraft texture packs

Players can instantly change the appearance of their game with Minecraft texture packs. There are tons of options available, and different variants give the game a somewhat different appearance.

Some of the most well-liked resource packs provide an extremely futuristic experience, transforming Minecraft into a surreal game. These packs may be graphically demanding and most of these perform best on high-end PCs with current hardware.

Texture packs with futuristic themes have been around for a while, and this article will provide a collection of some of the top packs that have the best the genre has to offer.

Top 5 Minecraft texture packs that bring a great futuristic element

1) Alien World Texture Pack

Starting off this list is an incredible texture pack. It is an extremely different texture pack than most and makes everything seem truly alien without going too far and making it absurd. This pack is intended for gamers who are more concerned with performance than with the way their game looks.

Practically everything has an altered appearance, with almost every mob, item, interface, and object. The creator spent a lot of time and work on this pack, and fans can truly tell that the project was meticulously planned. Anyone who is a fan of old-style alien-type movies would be a fan of this pack!

2) Alien vs Predator Texture Pack

The Alien vs Predator texture pack tries to incorporate stuff from the film into the game, which is an extremely cool concept. This would be an amazing texture pack to try out on a creative server, with tons of amazing servers already available to players.

This is a crazy texture pack choice for those avid Alien vs Predator fans. It is a 16x pack, which makes this a great choice for people with low-end PC's. For adventure map builders and developers, this pack adds a unique dimension of gloom and dread to the game.

3) Cyber Optics Texture Pack

This pack has a variety of textures and visual components to up the level of the game's visual appeal by incorporating a sci-fi futuristic element. Additionally, it provides players with a novel experience that differs greatly from the majority of common texture packs out there.

Additionally, this pack offers compatibility for Minecraft 1.8.9 which is one of the most used versions of the game. Since this is only a 32x texture pack, it's offers a slightly better resolution than normal. It is superbly detailed and ideal for fans of a sci-fi atmosphere.

4) Precisely Portal Texture Pack

Up next is the Precisely Portal texture pack, featuring a ton of new blocks and another pack with a big sci-fi-like look. When playing Minecraft on multiplayer servers, alone in Survival mode, or even in Creative mode, this pack is an excellent option.

This texture pack is only compatible with the version 1.13 and offers a resolution of 16x and 32x. This makesit a reliable option for those with low/medium end computers. It is highly recommended that players use this if they're a fan of that space fiction look.

It would be amazing for people looking to make adventure maps as they can make great use of the portals and undergo a very surreal experience inside the game.

5) Patrix Texture Pack

This texture pack accomplishes something that very few resource packs do as it dramatically alters the vanilla Minecraft appearance, turning it into a visually stunning game that is hardly recognizable. The environment is transformed into a beautiful, high-resolution world.

The photorealistic textures and enhanced 3D models on this pack are truly insane. All players who are looking for an entirely new and greater experience should go for this pack. However, it will run well only for people with high-end PC's due to the higher resolution quality needed to run it.

