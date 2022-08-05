5 best glitches to try out in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is one of the biggest games of all time, both statistically and in map size. Titles of such magnitude, because of their vastness, can be quite prone to bugs, exploits, and glitches. Minecraft is no different.

While glitches are technically ”breaking” the game, they vary in their ability to affect the title in a negative way. Some glitches are quite harmless and can be fun if used with care. This article will list five glitches that players can try out in Minecraft 1.19.

Top 5 Minecraft 1.19 glitches that are a lot of fun

5) Boat X-ray glitch

A boat used for the x-ray glitch (Image via Mojang)

X-ray glitches let the player see through a Minecraft map, allowing them to view the underground terrain in a way that isn’t intended. However, these glitches often reveal valuable ores, structures, and potential paths to players, aside from alerting them to the presence of any hostile mobs in the region.

The boat X-ray glitch is one of the most well-known X-ray glitches for Minecraft 1.19. It involves using a boat to clip through a wall and looking through it to get visual access to previously hidden structures and resources.

To make use of the glitch, players need to use a pickaxe to dig a tunnel that is two blocks high and one block wide. After that, they need to place their boat and sit on it. The final step is to drink a potion of night vision and slowly push themselves into the side of the tunnel, essentially moving into the wall.

4) Block duplication glitch

This Minecraft duplication glitch by YouTuber ItsMe James works on all platforms and versions of the game. However, it can take time to set up as it requires the End dimension to be free of any distractions. Therefore, players will have to first defeat the Ender Dragon.

After that is done, they need to dig down towards 0,0 coordinates in the End and use water or other means to travel down to the lowest possible building height within the void.

After this, players can start building a 1x1 platform leading away from the primary End island. The platform should be at least 200 blocks long. Gamers can place the blocks they wish to duplicate at the end of the platform, after which they must go to the End portal and return to the platform through the original portal.

This time, players must break the previously-placed blocks they wished to duplicate, along with a decent chunk of the platform. If players then return to the overworld and come back again, they will notice that the blocks, as well as the platform are still there, aside from the blocks already being in the player’s inventory.

3) Infinite villager trading glitch

A villager trapped to make a trade (Image via Mojang)

Trading is one of the most profitable methods of obtaining valuable resources and XP in Minecraft. It is relatively simple and can net the player some incredibly powerful gear and resources.

However, there is one aspect of this method that stops it from being overpowered (and rightly so): limited stock. Each villager has a limited amount of items to sell, regardless of how valuable the item is. However, this infinite trading glitch will allow players to enjoy unlimited trading with each villager.

A Fletcher's trading menu (Image via Mojang)

All the player has to do is access a multiplayer server and get on a boat with a villager. After that, another player needs to open the villager’s trading menu, while the first player inside the boat logs out of the server.

This will cause the villager and the boat to disappear. However, the player on the server will still be able to trade until the villager’s stock runs out. When that happens, the first player can join back, which will respawn the boat and villager, along with every item in the villager’s inventory.

2) Hidden door glitch

Players can use a wall like this to hide their door (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft glitch can be really useful while constructing a secret or hidden passage for a player-made structure. What gamers need to do to take advantage of the glitch is cover the entrance of their secret area with a wall of solid blocks or a set of doors.

After this, they need to walk up to the wall and place a gravity block, like sand or gravel, above the two-block entrance to the passage. This will trigger the glitch and push the player through that wall to the other side.

1) Crawling X-ray glitch

How it looks when a player gets in position to perform the glitch (Image via Mojang)

Another well-known glitch, this X-ray viewing method uses the crawling or “crouching” mechanic in the game. In order to activate the glitch, players need to be able to fit into a space of dimensions 1x1. One of the easiest ways to achieve this is by using a water bucket and simply swimming into a 1x1 area.

Another method is to use a trapdoor to push oneself into the 1x2 space, as many players do when trying to enter an End Gateway. Once the player has successfully entered the space, they need to place a slab in front of themselves, along with a piston behind it.

If a lever is placed alongside the piston, Minecraft players will successfully be able to use it to push themselves into a wall, and from there, they can enjoy an X-ray view of the terrain around them.

