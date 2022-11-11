5 best hidden base ideas for Minecraft in 2022

While having a home base is always a good idea in Minecraft, some players may want to keep theirs away from prying eyes.

Sometimes, players may want to avoid griefers on a multiplayer server. Other times, they may just want to head to their base and carry out their business in peace.

Whatever the case might be, players are likely curious about how to go about hiding their bases. Fortunately, the Minecraft community has devised plenty of tactics and methods to do so. From underground bases to those plunged deep into the sea or high in the sky, players have plenty of designs to take into count.

There are countless designs worth looking into, but it may not be a bad time to look at some of the more notable examples.

The Labyrinth and 4 other excellent Minecraft base designs that ensure players stay hidden

1) Lava Pool Base

It can be tricky to build, but a lava pool base can keep you undisturbed for a long time (Image via u/eastwesterntribe/Reddit)

Unless Minecraft gamers need lava for a build or some other purpose, they tend to stay away from lava pits.

Players can use this fact to their advantage by creating a small trench at least two blocks wide and two blocks long before digging six blocks down. Next, they can place signs along the width of the hole at three and five blocks deep, placing water source blocks in the middle row and lava above the top layer of signs.

What this does is allow players to pass through the lava and immediately extinguish themselves with the water held in place below. They can then touch down at their base safely away from prying eyes.

Players can even build their base deeper past the lava door to make sure unsuspecting miners don't stumble upon it.

2) The Labyrinth

Building a labyrinthine base underground can deter would-be pursuers (Image via Cookie Noob/YouTube)

Underground bases are fine as hidden bases, but they often get discovered fairly quickly. However, for an improved design, players can add a labyrinthine maze to it.

By creating a twisting set of passages (either horizontally or vertically) leading to the base, players attempting to find it may be frustrated and move on.

For even better results, players can try trapping several passageways with things like arrows and lava. However, they should be certain they know which pathway leads to their base, or they may become lost themselves.

3) Underwater Home

When it's deep enough underwater, a hidden sea base can be very isolated (Image via Imgur)

Many Minecraft worlds have vast oceans, so why not utilize them to one's advantage?

By draining a defined area and beginning to build underwater, players can have a deep sea base that remains considerably safe from intruders. If they can find a large and deep ocean for their build, it'll prevent nearby boaters and swimmers from easily finding it.

If players keep the exterior lighting low, they will have a recipe for a very well-hidden base.

It can be tougher to build compared to many base types, but players can't argue with the final result.

4) Well Base

Become a resident of a village without anyone being ever the wiser about it (Image via TSMC - Minecraft/YouTube)

For a compact and obscured Minecraft base, one only needs to look to a village. These structures have small wells, which typically don't have much use past drawing water into a bucket. Since this is the case, players can use the well as a cover and create a secret base underneath.

It isn't too often that Minecraft players decide to take a dip in a well, so one's newly-made base should be relatively safe from intrusion. However, for added security, players should consider adding additional traps or stalling methods after they submerge in the well to deter invaders.

5) Mountainside Piston Door Base

Players can barely tell this base entrance is even there (Image via Smithers Boss/YouTube)

With a little redstone machinery, Minecraft players can create a base inside a sizable mountain. The redstone contraption itself can be as standard or as complex as one likes. However, complexity can assist Minecraft players with keeping out adversaries, especially if command blocks are available.

Regardless, by using sticky pistons to move stone blocks, players can hide their entrance by making it appear like the ordinary side of a mountain.

If players build this base on a large mountain, they will have plenty of space to work with once their entrance is complete.

