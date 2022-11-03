5 best Minecraft seeds for villages in November 2022

Villages are all-around great Minecraft structures to find. Once players enter their premises, they will find free items and food as well as villagers to trade with.

While there's nothing wrong with searching random worlds for generated villages, players in Java and Bedrock Edition can also use world seeds to find them quicker.

Many of these seeds possess villages very close to spawn or villages with unique features. There may be even more structures nearby that are begging to be explored.

There are simply too many excellent village seeds to list for Minecraft players. However, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the top choices the community has seen so far this year.

3546842701776989958 and 4 other great Minecraft seeds for villages

1) 4776164391216949839 (Java)

Several villages are well within reach from this seed's spawn point (Image via Chunkbase)

This seed spawns Minecraft players inside a snowy taiga forest. The surrounding area has no less than six villages if players are willing to do a bit of traveling.

There are also nearby igloos, ruined Nether portals, and shipwrecks to check out. An ocean monument also awaits off the coast of the spawn, but players may want to explore it after they're better established.

Notable structures

Village 1 - (X: 192, Z: 224)

- (X: 192, Z: 224) Village 2 - (X: -368, Z: -336)

- (X: -368, Z: -336) Village 3 - (X: -816, Z: -480)

- (X: -816, Z: -480) Village 4 - (X: -1,232, Z: 112)

- (X: -1,232, Z: 112) Village 5 - (X: 1,360, Z: 400)

- (X: 1,360, Z: 400) Village 6 - (X: -256, Z: -864)

- (X: -256, Z: -864) Igloo With Basement - (X: 72, Z: 56)

- (X: 72, Z: 56) Igloo Without Basement - (X: 584, Z: 72)

- (X: 584, Z: 72) Closest Nether Portal - (X: -296, Z: 24)

- (X: -296, Z: 24) Closest Shipwreck - (X: -216, Z: 56)

- (X: -216, Z: 56) Ocean Monument - (X: -360, Z: 168)

2) -1718501946501227358 (Java)

This Minecraft seed doesn't lack for villages (Image via Chunkbase)

For quick access to villages and a warmer climate, Minecraft players should use this seed.

Directly from the spawn point (which is located on a nice lake), there are three villages within walking distance. There are also an additional three villages further in the distance, as well as plenty of ruined Nether portals to loot and rebuild.

The closest three villages can be found at (X: 128, Z: -176), (X: 304, Z: 32), and (X: -208, Z: -368). The closest ruined portal is at (X: 184, Z: 216), and a nearby jungle temple rests at (X: 136, Z: 648).

3) 3546842701776989958 (Bedrock)

The closest village in this seed has a lot going on (Image via Mojang)

This seed will provide Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players with a village very close to spawn at (X: 200, Z: 200). However, players may want to prepare for combat before they head to it. This is due to the presence of a pillager outpost, desert pyramid, shipwreck, and a ruined Nether portal within the village limits.

If players don't move quickly, the pillagers will wipe out their peaceful neighbors. However, if they can defeat the pillagers, they can begin to loot every structure near the village and free the allay near the outpost.

4) 2595113116242317821 (Bedrock)

Four villages rest pleasantly near a mountain meadow, but it contains a dark secret (Image via Chunkbase)

This Minecraft seed has an excellent mix of appealing villages while also containing some danger below.

Northwest of the spawn point, players can find four villages near a mountain meadow at (X: -392, Z: -344), (X: -856, Z: -488), (X: 40, Z: -792), and (X: -232, Z: -1,000). There are even two igloos at (X: -648, Z: -408) and (X: -680, Z: -648).

More insidious structures can also be found around the meadow. This includes a ruined Nether portal at (X: -424, Z: -584). There is a sizable deep dark biome underneath the meadow, complete with two ancient cities at (X: -280, Y: -51, Z: -584) and (X: -584, Y: -51, Z: -696).

5) 952520698404159 (Bedrock)

This seed is a perfect one for looting several blacksmith shops (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seed is truly an anomaly. After spawning, players can head to a nearby village at (X: 40, Z: 264). This village is overflowing with blacksmith shops, each of which carries a loot chest full of quality items.

If Minecraft players are searching for diamonds, enchanted gear, and more, this is undoubtedly the seed for them. The loot provided by this seed can set Survival Mode players up for an excellent starting experience.

