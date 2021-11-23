5 best Minecraft sky bases that are easy to build

Minecraft is a game that is designed for every type of player. This comes from its core mechanics, which include combat, exploration, and building. While combat and exploration encompass a major part of Minecraft’s survival experience, building is something that is sometimes left aside, to work on later.

However, it is also one of the most rewarding and satisfying experiences of any Minecraft player, whether they are new or a veteran.

Sky bases can be built in a variety of ways. They are creative and show promise, while having unlimited room to expand and, as an added bonus, offering a nice view.

Top 5 easy sky base builds in Minecraft

5). Simple wooden sky base

A wooden sky base (Image via Folli on YouTube)

This sky base design is one of the simplest and most common designs in Minecraft. It consists of a cobblestone base holding it up. A stream of water can be used to travel up and down from the base. The structure itself is built using different types of wooden blocks, like stripped logs and wooden slabs.

Lanterns can be used to light up the outer perimeter of the base. Barrels and chests can be used for storage inside, with planks being used for a roof. The sides of the base can be decorated with leaf blocks.

A tutorial for this base can be found here.

4). Stone and wooden sky base

A small sky base (Image via Sv Gravity on YouTube)

This is a small sky base design. It involves a support structure made entirely of stone bricks, with a single pillar that can be used to support it. The outer edges are decorated with lanterns and flowers, with trap doors and fence gates to fill in the empty spaces between them.

The inside is made from stripped logs and is slightly exposed with a roof made from slabs. The interior is surrounded by workbenches like furnaces, grindstones, and crafting tables.

A tutorial for this base can be found here.

3). Three-storey floating sky base

A three-storey sky base (Image via Minecraft)

This sky base design includes three levels, each of which contains different parts of the build. The topmost island contains a tree and a waterfall, which can be aesthetically pleasing to look at.

The middle floor contains a small wooden base, which can be used to store the player’s bed, chests and crops. The third island can be used as a viewing area, and contains a lamp made from four lanterns.

A tutorial for this base can be found here.

2). Two-floor sky base with beacon

A double storey sky base in Minecraft (Image via Mr. Minecraft on YouTube)

A beacon is one of the most fascinating items in Minecraft. Using it for decoration can change the entire aesthetic of one’s base. This build is one of the most beautiful, yet simple, base designs around for beginners.

The base includes two floors. The bottom floor can be used as a safe watch tower and an open area to arrive in and exit from the base. The upper floor contains the player’s base and a few crops surrounding it, serving as the main base area for the player. A beacon can be added, which travels from the base's middle, from downwards to upwards.

A tutorial for this base can be found here.

1). 10-minute sky base

Mumbo Jumbo @ThatMumboJumbo I just posted a new video! Minecraft SKY BASE: 10 Minute, 1 Minute, 10 Second! youtu.be/E9bWzhPAqwo I just posted a new video! Minecraft SKY BASE: 10 Minute, 1 Minute, 10 Second! youtu.be/E9bWzhPAqwo

This is a unique base design, meant specifically for Minecraft beginners. The idea for this base is given by popular Minecraft YouTuber, Mumbo Jumbo. This base is designed to look like it is being propelled up and held in the air via a source of propulsion, like a UFO.

Redstone can be used to build a system to push differently colored blocks in a rotating sequence. The base itself can be built with iron blocks and concrete, with slabs for floors and glass for walls.

A tutorial for this base can be found here.

Sky bases in Minecraft are beautiful structures that take hard work and dedication to build. However, all it takes is an idea and a vision to start building them. Over the years, sky bases have become one of the most appreciated parts of Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Rohit Mishra