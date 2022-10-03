5 best lamp post ideas for Minecraft beginners

In Minecraft, players usually need to place loads of light sources to prevent hostile mobs from spawning. They light up the area around their base to keep their surroundings safe. Usually, beginners use simple torches in most scenarios since they are the easiest to craft and use.

However, they can create custom lamp posts with different light sources if they want to upgrade their lighting system inside and near their base. This will work the same way as a torch while being much more aesthetically pleasing. Though some of these blocks can be slightly difficult to obtain or craft, it will be worth it when the lamp posts are ready.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are innumerable lamp post designs that players can build.

Top 5 beginner-friendly lamp posts designs in Minecraft, ranked

5) Spooky lamp post

These might not be lamp posts in the traditional sense, but they are excellent light decoration in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Jack O'Lantern is one of the best light-emitting blocks in the game. They are perfect for horror or Halloween-themed structures since they have a scary face carved in a pumpkin. Players can place them a few blocks above the ground, creating a unique look of them floating in mid-air.

Even though this does not have a post that supports them, it ties nicely with the spooky aspect of the block itself. Different Jack O'Lanterns can be placed at different heights to bring some randomness.

4) Froglight lamp post

Froglight is a brand new light-emitting block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Froglights are brand new light blocks that were added to the game by The Wild Update in June. These can only be obtained if a frog eats the smallest Magma Cube. Different colored frogs drop different colored froglights. Though these blocks are slightly difficult for beginners to obtain, they can be an excellent light source for a lamp post.

Players can either place the block directly over a few vertically stacked fences or hang the block from them.

3) Tree lamp post

Users can place any light block and surround it with tree leaves in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If a light-emitting block placed on a fence seems boring to players, they can surround the block with some leaves to create a unique-looking tree lamp post.

This is arguably the most beautiful-looking lamp post as they look like tiny trees giving off light. Since the leaf blocks are transparent, they will not block any light, even if they visually do.

2) Redstone lamp post

Redstone lamp will automatically turn on and off depending on the time of day in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Redstone can be a daunting and confusing feature for beginners; however, they can create some basic redstone contraptions with redstone lamps and daylight sensors. Daylight sensors can detect the time of day and send redstone signals, whereas redstone lamps can light up whenever a redstone signal is passed through and received.

Hence, players can combine these two blocks and place them on a post to create an automatic lamp post that will turn on and off based on the time of day. Remember to right-click on the daylight sensor once so that it sends a signal when it's nighttime.

1) Lantern lamp post

The most traditional-looking lamp post in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Lanterns are one of the easiest light sources to craft since they only require torches and iron nuggets. These can be used to build the most straightforward yet esthetically pleasing lamp post.

Beginners can place fences vertically, then position one fence horizontally in the direction they want the lamp to face. Finally, players can hang a lantern from the horizontally placed fence.

