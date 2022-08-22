5 best levels for ores in Minecraft 1.19 update

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, players can find loads of ore blocks to extract precious resources. When they first enter the game, they quickly try to progress by making wooden, stone, and iron tools.

Furthermore, users explore deeper caves and more dangerous realms to gather better and stronger materials.

There are several types of ores in the Minecraft 1.19 update: Coal, Iron, Gold, Lapis Lazuli, Diamond, Redstone, Copper, Emerald, Ancient Debris, Nether Quartz, and Nether Gold. All of them generate at different Y levels around the world.

Some are high in the mountains, while others are deep underground. Here are some of the most needed ores and the Y levels they are found in.

Top five Y levels for different ores in Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Y level 96 (For coal ores)

This level is best for coal ore (Image via Mojang)

Gamers are always in need of coal since it is the primary fuel for smelting anything in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Though there are ways to create coal farms, novice and casual players usually explore the world to find ores.

One of the best levels to find coal is Y level 96. At this level, they will mostly find windswept hills, forests, and other biomes.

Windswept hills are the best region to get coal since users will be able to spot them easily.

4) Y level -16 (For gold and lapis lazuli ores)

Gold ore is most common at Y level -16 (Image via Mojang)

After the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, the bedrock layer shifted down 64 levels, creating a new space for ores to generate. Hence, Y level -16 is an excellent area to find two reasonably necessary ores: gold and lapis lazuli.

Gamers can easily find both these items by digging deep since they generate less where there is air exposure.

Gold can be used for bartering and crafting other vital items like golden apples and netherite. Similarly, Lapis Lazuli is helpful for players who enchant using an enchanting table.

3) Y level 232 (For iron and emerald ores)

Emerald ores are much more common now (Image via Mojang)

There are huge mountains present in the Minecraft 1.19 update that can be climbed by users. Luckily, the climb will not go in vain since they will find loads of iron and emerald ore at Y level 232.

Though mountains rarely soar to this Y level, gamers can still try to find the highest peaks to get more iron and emerald ores.

Iron is one of the most critical resources in the game since it is used to craft iron gear and many other items. Emeralds can be used as currency to buy important items from villagers.

2) Y level -58 (For diamond and redstone ores)

Diamond ores are most common at Y level -58 (Image via Mojang)

Diamonds are one of the most craved items in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Hence, players are always in search of them.

To get the most amount of diamonds, they will need to mine at Y level -58. This is at the very bottom of the Overworld realm, near the bedrock layer. Here, users will also find loads of redstone ores yielding redstone dust.

1) Y level 15 in Nether realm (For Ancient Debris)

Ancient Debris is one of the rarest ore blocks (Image via Mojang)

Ancient Debris is a block categorized as an ore in the Minecraft 1.19 update. It is one of the rarest ores in the title since it is found deep in the Nether realm.

Gamers will need to go to Y level 15 in the Nether realm and start mining in hopes of finding a few Ancient Debris.

The reason why these blocks are so rare and precious is that they yield netherite. This item is the strongest material in-game for making any tool, weapon, or armor part. It is even stronger than diamonds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Other valuable ores can be found at different Y levels.

