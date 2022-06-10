5 best manual farms to build in Minecraft 1.19 update

Farming is a tried-and-true Minecraft tactic for accruing various items. Farm designs have only increased since the arrival of The Wild Update a few days ago.

Farms tend to come in two primary categories: automated and manual. Automated farms operate on their own without the player's input, while manual farms require some effort on the player's part to work their magic.

Manual farms tend to be easier to construct due to their relative lack of automating components like redstone machinery.

Now that Minecraft 1.19 has arrived, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the best manual farms a player can build.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer

1) Crop Farms

A crop farm housing four different crop types (Image via Mojang)

These builds tend to be one of the first that a Minecraft player creates. Crop farms are as simple as planting seeds, keeping water nearby and waiting for the crops to grow.

Basic crops can also have their growth rate sped up by using bone meal. Players can create bone meal by breaking down bones in a crafting menu or converting excess plant matter in a composter block.

Survival players need to eat, and having a manual crop farm close by is a way to ensure that their hunger bar never gets dangerously low.

2) Tree Farms

A player-made underground tree farm (Image via u/dedraTiruY/Reddit)

Wood is a plentiful resource in Minecraft, but it can take time to wander around forests for the right tree type for your build.

By farming trees, players can have all of the game's various wood types at their disposal. Simply plant the necessary sapling with enough room to grow and watch as trees sprout up before your eyes.

Since the mangrove trees introduced in Minecraft 1.19 have excellent root blocks to pair with their logs, it's worth growing a few mangroves and other tree types like birch, oak, etc.

3) Animal Farms

Minecraft animals kept in small farm enclosures (Image via Mojang)

Animal mobs in Minecraft come in many different forms and offer a variety of uses. Sheep provide wool to be sheared, and cows allow players to collect milk, among others.

Since animals create such good byproducts in their items and materials, it's a good idea to keep a farm of animals near the player's base. Doing so should allow players to harvest any necessary resources from the animals without needing to wander about to find them.

Furthermore, players can breed their existing animals and keep a plethora of them. This is particularly helpful for players who don't mind killing off a few standard livestock mobs to cook the raw meat they drop.

4) XP Farms

A kelp-based XP farm (Image via JC PlayZ/Youtube)

Experience is vital for Minecraft players who want to utilize enchantments or repairs via the anvil block. To that end, it's wise to create an experience farm to rack up levels early and often.

One of the most popular ways of doing so is through a kelp XP farm, which players can either automate or operate manually. Simply toss in some dried kelp blocks as fuel and normal kelp as an input.

Doing so will form additional dried kelp to form into blocks, ensuring players never run out of fuel. Players can continuously pump out experience every time dried kelp is crafted.

5) Mob Farms

A standard drop tower mob farm (Image via Mojang)

Excellent for accruing experience and items, mob farms are a staple of Minecraft gameplay. Since 1.18, they've been tweaked in design due to the change in hostile mob spawns. However, version 1.19 mob farms have remained the same, meaning players can still use designs from 1.18 without fear of breaking the farm.

The manual mob farms are quite simple. Players can take the drop tower design, for example, as it simply makes hostile mobs spawn and fall to their near-death. Players can then finish off the mobs and collect their experience and items whenever they see fit.

These farms can be catered towards many different hostile mobs, including creepers, skeletons, zombies and even endermen and blazes.

All of them can be automated or left to manual operation, providing Minecraft players with the freedom of choice.

