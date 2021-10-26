5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for easy diamonds

Minecraft has many different seeds for players to explore. Seeds are specific numbers that generate a specific world in Minecraft. Some seeds spawn the player next to villages, while others spawn them near one of the rare Woodland Mansions. There can be seeds with ruined portals at spawn, or even the Stronghold within sight.

One of the most sought after categories of Minecraft seeds are Diamond seeds. Many people struggle to find diamonds in their respective worlds, and might like to switch to a seed where they are easy to find.

Top 5 Minecraft seeds for diamonds

5) Mineshaft, Villages, and a Temple at Spawn (SEED: 6407126555973309220)

EThis seed houses many biomes (Image via Minecraft)

Spawning into this Minecraft seed, the player has a plethora of areas to explore. The spawn point is close to a number of different biomes, including a mooshroom biome, a few desert towns, and a desert temple that contains diamonds. However, the real treasure is contained below the player’s spawn point, where a long and winding mineshaft resides.

Key Locations in this seed:

Desert Temple: 24 80 88

Village #1: 68 80 244

Village #2: 204 80 292

Village #3: 68 80 -364

Mineshaft: 178 38 131

Desert Temple: 24 80 -504

4) Savanna Blacksmith - 11 Diamonds (SEED: 15427653362544)

This seed spawns the player near a village in the Savanna biome. The village houses a blacksmith whose chests contain 11 diamonds, which will be perfect for any player looking to get off to a shiny start in Minecraft.

Key Locations in this seed:

Savanna Village: 152 80 168

Shipwreck #1: -88 40 1-184

Shipwreck #2: 120 40 -104

Shipwreck #3: 136 40 56

Desert Temple: 24 80 -504

3) 20 Diamonds and Village spawn: (SEED: -7629372319681445308)

Seed for 20 Diamonds - (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player in a village, and contains a whopping 20 (known) diamonds. 20 diamonds can help the player craft a few diamond weapons and tools, and a part of the coveted full diamond armor.

Key Locations in this seed:

Ravine 8 Diamonds: -385 11 -95

Ravine 5 Diamonds: -372 13 -91

Village: -313 63 -792

Ravine 5 Diamonds: -261 15 -743

Ravine 2 Diamonds: -271 11 -634

2) Three Buried Treasure Diamond Chests (SEED: -461078946825570778)

Seed for 3 buried treasure chests (Image via Minecraft)

This seed will spawn the player near a village and three buried treasure chests, that are filled to the brim with loot, including diamonds. This is a good seed for diamond-hunters in Minecraft.

Key locations in this seed:

Beach Village: -314 69 129

Desert Village: 132 80 4

Buried Treasure Chest (2 Diamonds & Gold Bars): 105 60 169

Buried Treasure Chest (2 Diamonds & Iron Bars): 9 68 105

Buried Treasure Chest (4 Diamonds & Gold + Iron Bars): -263 63 313

1) Smile for Diamonds (SEED: 3937483735383523698)

Smile for Diamonds (Image via Minecraft)

This seed has many diamond ore chains, two mob spawners, a village and a mineshaft near spawn. This makes this seed one of the most profitable as far as diamonds are concerned. Players can also make experience farms using the mob spawners available, which will make enchanting easy. Also, the thrill of mining diamonds instead of just taking them out of a box will appeal to Minecraft players.

Key Locations in this seed:

Diamond Cave: -142 11 786

Skeleton Spawner #1: -2 26 547

Skeleton Spawner #2: 11 12 655

Mineshaft: -190 30 875

Village: -840 85 830

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi