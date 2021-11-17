5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for jungles

The Jungle biome is a unique territory in Minecraft. It consists of a plethora of tall and thick trees, along with mobs like ocelots, parrots, and pandas. A jungle’s trees are usually covered with vines, allowing the player to jump on and climb them for better visibility, traversal, or even to build a base.

Jungles can be a profitable place for loot in Minecraft. Apart from playing host to rare mobs like parrots and pandas, it is home to the elusive jungle temple, which is full of traps and a lot of loot. Below are some seeds that players can choose if they want to explore some jungle biomes in Minecraft.

Top 5 seeds for jungles in Minecraft 1.17

5) Jungle temple and Mesa (Seed: 1086411169092750092)

A jungle and mesa biome close to each other (Image via Minecraft)

Spawning in the middle of a jungle in this seed, Minecraft players can immediately find a jungle temple close to them. This jungle seed contains some interesting structures and unique biomes surrounding the player’s spawn point. A Mesa biome can be found a few hundred blocks away, with a ruined portal at the edge of the jungle.

4) Jungle temple and Bamboo Jungle (Seed: -2173312023707165833)

A Bamboo Jungle in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player within a jungle biome at the shallow end of a large lake. A bamboo jungle generates in front of the player, where they can find different variants of pandas, some of the rarest mobs in the game. This seed also contains some unique terrain generation.

3) Jungle spawn with Mesa (Seed: 2324077867457675606)

This seed spawns the player in the middle of a desert. A jungle can be found straight ahead, and walking a few hundred blocks opposite to the spawn point will bring players to an expansive Mesa biome spread over thousands of blocks.

2) Modified jungle edge and Modified Badlands Plateau (Seed: 1941425964607657726)

This seed spawns the player next to a long, winding river in the middle of a jungle edge biome and a modified badlands plateau biome. Exploring further, players can find a flower forest village around 600 blocks west of spawn. Additionally, a bamboo forest can be found connected to the jungle

1) Three Jungle temples (Seed: 103756003771051346)

A Jungle Temple (Image via Minecraft)

Spawning in this jungle biome seed, players need to make their way out of a clump of trees, which will bring them to a jungle temple within a few blocks from spawn. Walking straight past this temple in the same direction will lead players to a second and eventually, a third jungle temple. This can be quite profitable, especially for Minecraft players who are stuck in the early game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi