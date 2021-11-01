5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for villages (2021)

Minecraft has many naturally generating structures, like villages, pillager outposts, and the rare jungle temple. Players sometimes come across these structures by chance and are well rewarded for the time spent exploring and searching for them. However, sometimes players want a quick start and a pre-generated place to call home. Seeds can help them there.

A village is a group of buildings that generates naturally in the Overworld. It is home to villagers, cats, iron golems, and passive livestock mobs. A village is a source of food and other resources to the player, obtained from trading, chests, and materials found there.

Which are the best 1.17 seeds for villages in Minecraft?

5) Savanna village and rare biomes (Seed: 1848767226921206774)

A Savanna Village (Image via Minecraft)

In this seed, the player spawns right on the border of a mushroom biome and a Mesa Biome. A Savanna village with a shipwreck beside it and some other rare biomes can be found nearby, like the incredibly rare Eroded Badlands variant and a Frozen Ocean Biome, which contains another Shipwreck.

Key Locations in this seed:

Savannah Village: 105 535

Stronghold Stairway: 1812 516

Ocean Monument: -250 -490

Eroded Badlands: -620 -200

Shipwreck: 405 -200

4) Three villages and a jungle temple (Seed: 2027137130838960293)

A Jungle Temple (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player beside a jungle temple, one of the rarest structures in the game. Many biomes can be found near the spawn, including a Mesa Biome, a Desert, Taiga, and Plains biomes, each containing a village. Players looking to explore jungle temples and three villages can look forward to this seed.

Key Locations in this seed:

Jungle Temple: -185 105

Desert Village: 5 10

Plains Village: 680 55

Taiga Village: 710 -180

Stronghold Stairway: 2324 -364

3) Desert temple and two villages (Seed: 233276390797483)

A Desert Temple seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player beside a desert temple with an enchanted Golden Apple in one of the chests. Two villages, a Ruined Portal, and an Ocean Monument can also be found quite close to the spawn. Also, players can see the Frozen Ocean Biome at a distance from spawn.

Key Locations in this seed:

Desert Temple: 10 5

Village #1: 5 10

Village #2: 150 -265

Ocean Monument: -135 330

Shipwreck: 40 75

2) Two ocean monuments and two villages (Seed: 4117603790725708373)

A Village on an island (Image via Minecraft)

Even though this seed spawns the player on a Desert Island, do not underestimate it. Apart from being massive in size, there are two Ocean Monuments located a short distance away from the island, and a Ruined Portal spawns near one of the Ocean Monuments as well. Also, two villages can be found near spawn: a fishing village and Savanna Village.

Key Locations in this seed:

Ocean Monument #1: 75 -245

Ocean Monument #2: 265 -345

Shipwreck: 310 -120

Village: 5 10

Savannah Village: -980 300

1) Double village, woodland mansion, and desert temple (Seed: 157272374696404761)

A Village connected to a Woodland Mansion (Image via Minecraft)

This interesting seed spawns the player inside a village that is connected to a Woodland Mansion. It provides the player with an opportunity to gear up and claim the mansion for themselves immediately, which could become an excellent area for housing and home defense. Once players have defeated the Illagers inside, they can think of creative builds involving both the village and the mansion. Also, a desert temple can be found in the adjacent desert.

Key Locations in this seed:

Woodland Mansion: 55 75

Stronghold Stairway: 1556 -492

Village #1: 100 10

Village #2: -285 375

Desert Temple: 85 -342

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

