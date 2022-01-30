5 best Minecraft 1.18 Bedrock seeds with multiple biomes (2022)

Minecraft Bedrock is the most popular version of Minecraft on a plethora of platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, Android, and Nintendo Switch. It contains tons of additional content and achievements as compared to Java Edition and is also smaller in size. With the introduction of seed parity in Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, players can now play on seeds that work in both Java and Bedrock Editions.

Seeds are a string of randomly generated numbers or characters that are assigned to a unique Minecraft world. Players can use seeds to play in a specific world of their choice. Many seeds feature some unusual terrain generation, while others have rare and valuable structures near spawn. However, this article will take players through five seeds that are great for exploring multiple biomes within Minecraft.

Top 5 seeds for multiple biomes near spawn in Minecraft

5) Most biomes near spawn (Seed: 510815684)

This seed spawns the player into an expansive forest biome. A huge badlands biome can be found to the northwest of spawn, with a savanna biome just beyond the forest biome to the south. To the east of spawn lies a snowy biome. If players keep going south until they come to the ocean, they can spot a mushroom island a few hundred blocks out to sea in the same direction.

4) 9 biomes near spawn (Seed: nayeli)

This seed spawns players on a hilly meadow biome, between a plethora of other biomes. A dark forest biome can be found to the immediate south of spawn. A birch forest biome starts right next to the dark forest biome and continues to generate towards the north.

Towards the east, players can find a spruce forest along with a grove to the northwest. To top this off, a village can be located towards the far north of the spawn area.

3) Bamboo jungle and more near spawn (Seed: 1954523244268473000)

This seed spawns the player inside an old growth birch forest biome. To the west, players can find a frozen peaks biome that is merged with a grove beyond it. Further north, a stony shore and lukewarm ocean can be found. Towards the south lies a plains biome with a village. A dark forest, a jagged peaks biome, and a woodland mansion can all be found in the area from the southwest to the south of the spawn point.

2) Mushroom fields near spawn (Seed: 1936323748660023063)

Mushroom biomes are one of the rarest biomes in the game, covered with mycelium blocks, giant mushrooms, and mooshroom mobs. In this seed, players can find a mushroom fields biome barely 500 blocks from spawn.

The biome is bordered with a desert biome where an oasis can be found close to where the desert biome begins. Additionally, Woodland Mansion can be seen from the mushroom biome. It lies just beyond the mushroom biome, inside a dark forest.

1) Four biomes near spawn (Seed: 70314388)

This seed spawns the player near an island village. The small island is divided into a savanna and a plains biome. The biome blend is apparent, and the transition can be clearly witnessed. A jungle biome lies on both sides of the island, and a small strip of land can be seen, leading to a forest biome. Overall, the spawn is quite ideal for a survival run.

Edited by Danyal Arabi