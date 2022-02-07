5 best Minecraft 1.18 seeds in February 2022

Despite being a game that is more than 10 years old, Minecraft keeps receiving regular updates, and every now and then, more content is added to the game. Minecraft 1.18 was one of the biggest and most ambitious of these updates. The Caves and Cliffs part 2 update completely overhauled the world and terrain generation in the game. Aside from that, it brought a new system of ore distribution and generation, revamping everything players knew about ore mining.

Players wanting to play on Minecraft 1.18 can use specific seeds for some incredible worlds. A ton of new seeds are shared amongst the game’s community on a daily basis. This article will take a look at some of this month’s best seeds across the internet. All seeds are generated in the Minecraft 1.18 version.

Minecraft seeds: Top 5 seeds this month

5) The Ultimate Seed

(Seed: -3111440461282444761)

This seed spawns the player next to an eroded Badlands biome, one of the rarest biomes in Minecraft. A huge cavity can be found in the ground near spawn, which leads to a hollow, lava-filled chasm. A ruined portal can be found on the lava’s surface.

The weirdest thing about this portal is that a magma block, which is a part of it, generates all the way down to Bedrock level, finally replacing the level -64 bedrock. This makes it possible for players to experience the rarest death in the game in survival mode: dying by the Overworld void.

4) 1.18 Continent

(Seed: -8420615923330444683)

This seed contains a massive in-game “continent” surrounded by water. The entire area is a collection of a variety of biomes, and more than 8-10 villages, all spawning together in a 4000 block area of land. The best feature of this area is that players don’t even need to venture further away from the continent in order to progress with the game. The continent contains a stronghold and, additionally, a Woodland Mansion.

3) Dolphin-shaped lake

(Seed: -4275522211079801774)

This seed spawns the player in a massive birch forest biome. A beach can be found right beside the biome. Additionally, players can find an amethyst geode if they venture a few blocks north east of spawn and dig down to Y level 28. However, the main attraction of the seed lies at the coordinates mentioned above in the Reddit post. Players can find a lake shaped like a dolphin. The tail of the dolphin is represented by a deep underwater ravine.

2) Crazy Cave Waterfall

(Seed 1671308434037806506)

This seed spawns the player inside a plains biome with a grove biome close by. Players will quickly notice that a huge chunk of land is missing near spawn. The hollow cavity contains various entrances to caves as well as a naturally generated waterfall. The biome is well-suited for a base, therefore players can build nearby and enjoy the perfect view.

1) Mountainous island

(Seed: 2243447718)

This seed spawns the player on a small island in a jagged peaks biome. Much of the northern and eastern part of the island is covered with snowy biomes and mountains. The rest contains a forest, savanna, and plains biome. A woodland mansion can be found towards the north eastern part of the island, while a village lies on the south west corner.

One of the best things about Minecraft is that each world in the game is randomly generated. This is done using a string of numbers, called a seed. Seeds can be used to access and play on a particular map or world. In other words, seeds give the player some amount of advantage and control over what they have to look forward to when joining a world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

