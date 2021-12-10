5 best Minecraft 1.18 seeds for fishing

Minecraft is one of the best-selling games in history, with over 140 million players playing the game every month. The game’s infinite sandbox world has a plethora of biomes to discover, items to play around with, and activities to engross oneself in.

Fishing is one of the more light-hearted activities players can indulge in during their Minecraft adventures. All they need is a fishing rod and any body of water. Aside from fish, fishing rewards players with a wide selection of items ranging from junk items like leather or rotten flesh to treasures like enchanted books, name tags, or nautilus shells, along with other biome-specific items.

Top 5 Minecraft 1.18 seeds that players can use if they enjoy fishing

In Minecraft, players can traverse across Minecraft’s huge fields and massive mountains in search of new and unique structures, explore deep caverns and the Nether dimension to unearth its hellish secrets, or even pick a fight with the fearsome Ender Dragon.

However, fishing remains a favorite past-time activity of several players. Not only is the activity soothing, but it also allows for gaining loot that has high potential. As such, players are always on the lookout for seeds that allow for ease of fishing.

5) Shattered savanna pillars close to spawn (Seed: -8021797977650386193)

Shattered savanna pillars (Image via u/Jbelo55 on Reddit)

This seed spawns the player near a shattered savanna biome. An ocean can be found nearby, along with two huge stone pillars. Players can also find two small, but deep lukewarm pools near the pillars along the nearby beach.

Additionally, a huge village can be found right across from spawn, with a plethora of houses and villagers. The two pools, in addition to the ocean, can be great for fishing and obtaining potentially high-tier loot.

4) Ocean Mountain seed (Seed: 1841121184)

This beautiful seed spawns the player between an ocean and a mountain range. This can be a great place to go fishing. Additionally, a huge cave entrance is exposed nearby, which leads down into a colossal cavern filled to the brim with resources. A few other biomes like an oak forest can be found near spawn as well.

3) Double village and mushroom biome (Seed: -5094685710863790798)

A double village and a mushroom biome can be found in this seed (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player in a spruce forest, right across from a village. The spawn village is surrounded by water and mostly consists of pathways built to cross safely onto land. A second village can be found a little bit further inside the same forest.

Heading out of the spruce biome, players immediately enter a mushroom biome. This can prove to be a good seed for fishing because of the diverse variety of resources that the surrounding ocean, the two villages and the rare mushroom biome can provide.

2) Floating fish (Seed: -1922190176509642548)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player in a plains biome. It contains a strange structure a few hundred blocks away from spawn. A floating structure shaped like a fish can be seen suspended in the air with a stream of water running down its side and flowing down a mountain, straight into the nearby ocean.

This spot proves to be a good place for fishing and is convenient to find as it is close to spawn. A desert biome can be found adjacent to the floating fish structure. With the presence of the ocean and desert nearby, players will find moving about easier, with higher chances of locating a village nearby.

1) Fish island (Seed: 622277024144507548)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player in a huge wooded badlands biome. The biome stretches across a massive area and includes loads of mountains and caves, with an ocean close to spawn.

However, if players travel to the coordinates mentioned, they can find a small desert island shaped exactly like a fish. This makes it one of the most fitting places to fish and acquire good loot.

Fishing can turn out to be one of the most profitable ways to pass time in Minecraft. Players have a high chance to get valuable items like enchanted books, a good amount of XP, and much more from this activity.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan