5 best Minecraft 1.18 starter builds with wood

For a player just starting out in Minecraft, wood is going to be one of the first resources that they come across. Not only is wood needed to build tools and help get players going on their journey, but it can be used to build some quality shelter.

Players can use wood to create some truly inspiring builds, but here are some builds that are good for starting out on their journey within Minecraft.

From a starter house to tree house, 5 Minecraft 1.18 builds beginners can try

Early builds are important in Minecraft because they give players a home base to operate out of and craft. They also help keep players safe from the many hostile mobs, making the numerous dangers of the world seem distant and creating a sense of familiarity in a world that can be so vast and unforgiving.

1) Basic Starter House

Players can create this starter house with minimal effort, it looks great and is functional (Image via csx42/YouTube)

Early in the game, there are many things that players need to focus on, and quickly. But with the first night coming quickly, building something big may seem out of the question. However, there are some great-looking small houses that players can build, and this one makes use of a few different materials and provides players with a safe base of operations.

2) Starter house with foliage

A bit more visually appealing than the classic starter type of house, this one can make players feel a bit more at home (Image via Zaypixel/YouTube)

Taking a step up from the classic starter home, this one provides players with a bit more of a visually appealing look. Players can easily replace the crops up front with their own picks, or simply use the fencing there to breed mobs such as chickens, pigs or cows. This allows players to have access to their food source right at their house, which is very helpful.

3) Underground starter house build

This house that lies beneath the surface of the ground looks great, and provides players an easy way to build and expand their base (Image via Random Steve Guy/YouTube)

Players looking for something a bit different can head underground for a place to store their belongings. The great part about having an underground base, aside from how it looks, is that it is easy to expand. Players simply need to dig a bit further along each side of the base. However, when digging underground, it's important that players watch out for caves and lava that may ruin their plans.

4) Modern Wood House

This two story house can offer players a lot of space for their belongings as well as looking absolutely fantastic and modern (Image via TSMC/YouTube)

Moving on to two-story houses, players can construct this modern wood house which, aside from providing them with ample storage space, is a great-looking addition to any build. Players can further expand on the build by digging down and creating a basement and building a nice fenced-in yard to keep the livestock in, or the mobs out.

5) Treehouse

Players of Minecraft can build a treehouse to get back to their roots in nature (Image via Shock Frost/YouTube)

For players looking to get in touch with nature, a treehouse is a great way to use the natural resources one can gain in Minecraft and build something great. The possibilities for treehouses are almost endless, and can provide both shelter and height to allow players to see far into the distance and scout out the next mining location.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee