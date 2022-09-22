5 best Minecraft 1.19 island seeds for beginners

Loads of new players will be jumping into Minecraft 1.19 to start their survival journey. Usually, if gamers create a normal world, they will spawn in a fairly simple location with easy access to most resources. However, if they want a particular type of island where they can live with ease and get some great loot to enhance their first gameplay, they can look for custom seeds.

Whenever a world is created in Minecraft 1.19, it is given a special set of characters (usually numbers) by the game. This is called a seed. These can be manually inputted into the title while creating a new world. Hence, if gamers want to spawn in a specific location or want to easily find a certain biome, they can enter a custom seed and play in the world it offers.

Top 5 Minecraft 1.19 island seeds for beginners ranked

5) Massive savanna and plains island (Seed: 56787643977)

The island is slightly far from the spawn location, but it can be a great place for beginners (Image via Mojang)

When players first spawn in a Minecraft world, they will ideally want a vast flattish area with a sufficient number of trees, which can help in making progress. Hence, this massive savanna and plains island can be perfect for them.

Even though it is slightly far from where gamers will spawn, its sheer size makes it perfect for gradually creating a massive base. This island can essentially cater to all the needs a beginner could have.

Coordinates to the island: X: -477, Z: -345

4) Small island near mainland (Seed: 56754)

The small island filled with trees near the mainland in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players do not want to stray away from the mainland and need a small island right beside them, this seed is perfect for them. The small island will be filled with trees and offer a flattish terrain, allowing gamers to build anything they want.

The island will only be a few blocks away from the mainland, giving players access to other kinds of biomes as well. If gamers go in the other direction from the mainland, they will also be able to find a massive mushroom field biome.

Coordinates to the island: X: 209, Z: 76

3) Island with multiple biomes (Seed: 678896554)

A fairly large island with multiple biomes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is a brilliant seed for new players who want different kinds of biomes on a single island. When players spawn in this world, they need to travel a few hundred blocks to reach the island, which will consist of sparse jungles, stony shores, plains, regular forests, and even birch forests. On it, gamers can live peacefully and gather different types of resources from all the biomes it offers.

Coordinates to the island: X: -205, Z: -5

2) Desert Temple island (Seed: -1179387371)

Desert Temple on a Minecraft island extremely close to mainland with Pillager Outpost (Image via Mojang)

Though this might not be an ideal island for new players to spawn on, if they are careful and clever enough, they will have some brilliant loot right from the get-go. This seed will spawn gamers on a desert island separated from the mainland by a narrow river.

One of this seed's striking features is that players will spawn right in front of a Desert Temple. If they walk a few blocks forward from it, they will find a Pillager Outpost.

No coordinates are required this time since the player spawns right on the Desert Temple island.

1) Huge Forest island spawn (Seed: -007)

Forest islands are perfect for new Minecraft players (Image via Mojang)

This is arguably the best seed for players who particularly want to set up camp on a good island. They will directly spawn on the island, mostly consisting of a regular forest biome. Hence, gamers will have an ample supply of wood and get to easily create a massive base. Players will also find two shipwrecks not far from the island.

No coordinates are needed since players spawn directly on the island.

