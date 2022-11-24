5 best Minecraft 1.19 Java seeds for loot

Minecraft is a game that has countless worlds for players to make their mark on and explore. While each world is randomly generated upon world generation, players can share their worlds with one another using seeds.

Seeds are a string of numbers and letters that can be entered into the 'World Options' tab when creating a new world. This lets players choose to start their game in a specific world.

Some seeds offer an increased or easier chance to grab certain kinds of loot and are well worth exploring to give players an in-game advantage.

5 Minecraft 1.19 seeds in which players can obtain loot near spawn

Here are the top five seeds that players can use for loot in Minecraft 1.19.

1) Fully-activated End Portal

Players can find a fully activated End Portal in this Minecraft seed (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 4776164391216949839

Location: X: 1260 Y: 10 Z: -842

One of the best ways to find loot is to visit a Stronghold or make it to The End to be able to loot an End City. While players often spend much of their time looting and trying to find the Eyes of Ender needed to open The End Portal, this seed has a fully functional one right from the start.

To get there, players just need to head to the coordinates. They also have a nice village nearby to rest in before they journey into The End.

2) Spawn next to Allay

Players will spawn next to an Allay in this Minecraft seed (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: -7697517329571641383

Location of Allay: X: 69 Y: 66 Z: 82

Allays are a great way for players to get some help collecting items, but finding one can be exceptionally hard sometimes. With this seed, players will spawn directly next to a Pillager Outpost where the Allay is being held inside a cage.

Though the Pillager Outpost may be difficult to take on right from the start, the way the cage is positioned can let players snag the Allay without being seen. However, there is also a nearby village where players can stock up and prepare to take on the pillagers if they want to claim the rest of the treasures in the outpost.

3) Three Ancient Cities plus a Stronghold

There are many valuable places to loot in this Minecraft seed (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 7901583960864769992

First Ancient City coordinates: X: 1224 Y: -44 Z: 488

Second Ancient City coordinates: X: 1384 Y: -44 Z: 184

Third Ancient City coordinates: X: 1624 Y: -44 Z: 104

Stronghold coordinates: X: 1641 Y: 6 Z: 339

Perhaps the best seed on this list in terms of pure loot accessibility, players who enter this world will have a lot of loot to choose from if they are ready to put in the work. Since there are three Ancient Cities connected to each other as well as a Stronghold, players can get almost anything they need from here.

The problem, however, lies in the fact that they will need to be prepared to take on the mighty Warden when it eventually finds them creeping around the Ancient Cities.

4) Exposed Stronghold

Walk right into this exposed Stronghold (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 1216998451290974659

Exposed Stronghold coordinates: X: 1332 Y: 28 Z: 548

Sometimes it can be hard to locate a Stronghold, even when throwing Ender Pearls. However, with this seed, players can walk right to these coordinates and the rocks will open up, exposing the Stronghold inside.

This is great for those who don't want to spend too much time going out of their way to find the Stronghold. They can simply make their way to the Nether, craft the Eyes of Ender, and be on their way to The End for awesome loot.

5) Woodland Mansion above Ancient City

This Woodland Mansion is right above an Ancient City (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 27989392284679975

Woodland Mansion coordinates: X: 250 Y: 72 Z: -1800

Minecraft's Woodland Mansions can be a great place to explore for loot. Plus, once they are cleared, they make for a fine place to call home. In addition, underneath the Woodland Mansion that is close to spawn, players can find a mineshaft that is connected to an Ancient City.

This gives ample opportunity to collect valuable ores and loot in Minecraft while having an easily accessible shelter to stage operations from.

How do you use seeds in Minecraft?

Using a seed is easy to do. First, you will need to find a seed that you want to use. You can pick one from the list or search for one on the internet.

Upon checking out the seeds, you will need to make sure that the one you are using is for your version of Minecraft. Once you have a seed, it's time to create the world.

In the 'World Creation' tab, simply go to the 'World Options' section of the menu, where the 'Seed' option will be listed. In this box, enter the seed exactly as it appears. When the world is generated, it will now use the seed you entered.

