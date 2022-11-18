5 best Minecraft 1.19 maps to play with friends

In Minecraft 1.19, players can install different kinds of custom maps to enjoy along with their friends. The game's regular world can become fairly boring once a player completes the main questline. Furthermore, people may also feel alone while playing in a single-player gamemode.

This is where unique custom maps in multiplayer worlds come into play. Players can download different Minecraft worlds that contain unique maps created by the community itself. Some of these can even be added to a server so that other players can join in and play.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other custom maps worth checking out. All these maps are updated for the 1.19.2 game version.

5 brilliant custom maps to play with friends in Minecraft 1.19

1) Ja-Wipeout 4

This is a brilliant parkour map with loads of different moving obstacles and areas (Image via MinecraftMaps)

One of the most fun activities in Minecraft is parkour. In this map, players will need to complete a course where they have to jump over difficult terrain as part of its challenges. Although there are many public servers that offer this game mode, fans can simply download Ja-Wipeout 4 and install it onto their own server.

This map not only features several courses, but the obstacles will move randomly, increasing the difficulty level of the parkour required. Considering that this is the fourth iteration of the map by its creator, it is far more polished and revamped.

2) The Missing Block

This is a unique hide and seek map where one player hides a particular block and the other players have to find it (Image via MinecraftMaps)

This map offers a rather unique minigame of hide and seek. While it's not the players that need to hide or seek, a block is the main target of this game.

The hiders can take any block from the area and hide it. When the hiding time is over, the seekers enter the area and attempt to find the hidden or misplaced block there.

3) Broken World

Broken World is a Skyblock-inspired custom map with various other islands to find (Image via MinecraftMaps)

Although this map will look identical to the regular Skyblock gamemode, it does have some unique aspects. Players will normally start on the classic Skyblock island with a tree and a chest. Later on, they will be able to find more islands as they expand their island.

Even though this is a simple Skyblock-inspired map, it's a great option to play with friends.

4) The Legend of Zelda: Rise of Herobrine

This map is inspired by another famous game series called 'The Legend of Zelda' (Image via MinecraftMaps)

Veteran gamers may already know about the popular game series 'The Legend of Zelda'. This custom map is inspired by the iconic Nintendo franchise and was designed with its esthetics.

It features custom soundtracks, NPCs that evolve as the story progresses, sidequests, custom items, and more. Essentially, it's a completely open-world adventure map that players can explore with their friends.

Unfortunately, the map's creator hasn't finished it yet, which is why players can expect to see an updated version of this map in the near future.

5) The Slender Hunt

This custom map is inspired by the Slender: The Eight Pages game (Image via MinecraftMaps)

As its name implies, this custom multiplayer map is inspired by the famous fictional character called Slenderman and its corresponding indie game, 'Slender: The Eight Pages'.

Taking on the role of survivors, players need to run around in the dark and find pages scattered across the map. As they progress further, Slenderman will try to chase them. Players can even use powerups to help them find the pages quickly and escape the terrifying faceless creature.

