10 scariest maps in Minecraft's 1.19 update

Halloween may still be a few months away, but some Minecraft players love a good scary experience all year round.

To that end, the community has created a treasure trove of spooky maps to enjoy time and time again.

Even after Minecraft's 1.19 update, many new maps are being released, and older maps are still compatible with subsequent versions of the game. This provides players with a huge litany of maps to fill them with fright and challenge them in tense situations. Some are more atmospheric, while others are more hands-on.

Here's a list of some of the best horror maps to play as of July 2022.

The Grudge, The Prison and 8 other great horror maps compatible with Minecraft 1.19

1) The Herobrine

Herobrine attacks in the map's trailer (Image via Picksoul/PlanetMinecraft)

Early in the 2010s, the game Slender took the world by storm with a simple premise and a monster that had previously only existed in online forums.

The Herobrine by Picksoul operates on a simple premise but swaps Slenderman out for Herobrine, Minecraft's most well-known urban legend.

Players have to travel through a spooky map with a flashlight of limited power, collecting all of the scattered pages in the world. However, Herobrine is hunting them, and they'll have to move quickly if they want to survive.

2) The Grudge

This home is certainly not what it seems (Image via ThePixelfriends/PlanetMinecraft)

Players fill the shoes of horror writer Anna Thompson on this map. Anna has found a decrepit old home to inspire her to write a new story. However, this old house has more than a few secrets, and Anna isn't alone in her explorations. The previous owners of the house are still very much present, and they aren't keen on visitors.

This map has plenty of scares and tense moments to enjoy, and players will want to tread lightly to be successful in their survival.

3) Ashen

Ashen will give players a fear of the dark (Image via Supersette/PlanetMinecraft)

One of the more unique Minecraft horror maps out there, Ashen possesses a similar mechanic to the Amnesia series.

Players have to stay out of the dark, as the darkness causes their insanity to grow. If it increases too much, it will lead to instant death. However, that's only the beginning for this map.

This area's final boss is invulnerable unless players collect materials and craft three spirits that render it mortal. Players will have plenty of enemies lying in wait for them as they set out on their quest.

4) Demon Brain

Demon Brain isn't for the faint of heart (Image via PatotatoMan/PlanetMinecraft)

One of the community's longest-running horror maps, Demon Brain contains a solid story with multiple endings and even Easter Eggs.

Players must traverse different locations on this map in an attempt to escape their surroundings. However, there's a creature in their halls, and this twisted abomination is only the beginning.

Featuring custom creature artwork by the developer, Demon Brain offers a horror experience that has stood the test of time.

5) Get Out

Zombies attack the player in Get Out (Image via AlbertcraftID/PCMinecraft-Mods.com)

Zombies are one of the most enduring tropes in all of horror, and players can enjoy a great version 1.19 map in Get Out.

Not to be confused with the Jordan Peele film of the same name, this map follows players as they wander a decrepit building filled with the undead.

To keep themselves alive, players can find and utilize a wide array of items, including firearms. They can also use miscellaneous provisions and tools like flashlights to improve one's sight lines. The zombies that players face will only become more numerous and aggressive, so time is of the essence.

6) No Words

A house hallway in No Words (Image via ThePixelfriends/PlanetMinecraft)

Minecraft players in No Words will explore the home of a departed musician. He loved his family and his art, but his passion for music may have sent him overboard.

Players can venture through this musician's home, complete with custom blocks for atmosphere. However, the home is only the beginning, and it won't be long before the map gets a little mind-bending and otherworldly. Players should prepare themselves for a heady experience with this map.

7) The Prison

A bad moon rises over The Prison (Image via hmmcrunchy/PlanetMinecraft)

A horror map playable in Adventure Mode, The Prison promises to be an intriguing experience.

Players are dared by a friend to stay overnight at a nearby jail on a hill, but that dare twists itself into a fight for survival. This dimly-lit facility is rife with dangers, and players won't be able to see particularly well in their attempts to hide and escape.

Though this map may have a few issues in version 1.19, players have reported it to work relatively well after The Wild Update.

8) The Backrooms - Found Footage

Messages left for the player in The Backrooms - Found Footage (Image via VHSvince/PlanetMinecraft)

The Backrooms is one of the most recent and successful viral horror experiences today. This map offers a similar experience with a little bit of a twist.

Players relive the recorded VHS tape of a man who awakens in the Backrooms with no understanding of how he got there. Messages are scrawled throughout the walls, signs of a friend hoping to help others make it out.

As players solve puzzles and progress, they'll need to watch their backs, as the creature of the Backrooms is always lurking.

9) Area 51

This secret facility has certainly seen better days (Image via Gaermine/PlanetMinecraft)

Area 51 is a location shrouded in mystery in the American lexicon. An Air Force base located in Nevada, the facility has been rumored to contain extraterrestrial life.

However, this map features an Area 51 that time has certainly forgotten, and the terrors it contains have emerged from their containment. One of these horrors has remained to have a little fun with anybody who enters the facility, and players should recognize them almost immediately.

10) P.T. Silent Hills

Relive the demo that took the world by storm in this map (Image via Dudelcraft/PlanetMinecraft)

Originally conceived as the next step in the Silent Hill franchise by Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro, P.T. (which stood for Playable Teaser) was a demo to advertise the upcoming game Silent Hills. However, a rift between Kojima and Konami resulted in the game never coming to fruition.

The beloved game director would go on to work with Del Toro in Death Stranding, but Silent Hills remains in limbo. Players can now relive the experience of the P.T. demo once more.

This map uses the very same sound effects and ambience that made the original P.T. so special. A massive sequence of command blocks ensures that the map runs as closely to the original as possible.

The original text from P.T. is also used to keep things as faithful as can be, so players who may not have experienced the teaser originally can now enjoy it in a new context.

