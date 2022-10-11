5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for beginners in October 2022

Being a beginner in Minecraft can be difficult, as there is plenty to learn in Survival Mode and not much time to do so. Nightfall arrives in no time, and hostile mobs start spawning en masse, significantly complicating things for new players.

To make a new Minecraft adventure somewhat easier, new players can use a world seed to gain an edge. This way, they can gain early access to supplies or safe havens where necessary and avoid the harshest aspects of Survival Mode.

There are tons of seeds to choose from in version 1.19, so it can be difficult to find the right one for a fresh-faced fan.

Below, new Minecraft players can find a few great seeds that can help get them started on the right foot.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

5890542 (Bedrock) and other excellent seeds that can help new players on their Minecraft adventure

1) 637184628307790 (Java)

Begin in a pleasant mountain valley with plenty of security in this seed (Image via Chunkbase)

When it comes to solid early starts, this Minecraft seed should offer plenty in the way of materials and safety.

Newcomers will begin in a mountain valley with a pleasant meadow biome. A village is located close by at (X: 48, Z: 144), where players can trade and access homes to take shelter.

For additional villages, players can head to (X: 80, Z: -224) and (X: -464, Z: -144). The former village also has an ancient city underneath its depths, which is a great exploration opportunity once players have prepared themselves with gear and enchantments.

2) -2095396484624563217 (Java)

Easy materials and a double mob spawner exemplify this particular seed (Image via Chunkbase)

Though this particular Minecraft seed may seem unspectacular at first, it has quite a few upsides. Beginning in a plains biome, players will have access to a river for water and a forest for wood resources. A stony shore also lies to the south, where players can mine stone without heading underground. There may even be some surface-level ores available.

To the west at (X: -416, Z: 48) is a village for safe refuge and trading. However, the real catch is located at (X: 200, Z: 100), where players can find a dungeon complete with two mob spawners.

It might be daunting for Minecraft newcomers. However, once they have learned the ropes, they can return to the dungeon and farm the mobs there for items and XP orbs.

3) 340883181811974 (Bedrock)

The massive pit at this seed's spawn is begging to be explored (Image via Chunkbase)

If players want something different, this seed might be what they're looking for.

Players will begin in a frozen taiga adjacent to a massive pit leading into the water. However, after diving into the pit itself, they will notice a lush cave biome just waiting to be investigated.

In addition to the intriguing spawn pit, there are also nearby villages at (X: -440, Z: 200) and (X: -728, Z: 264). There are even a few ruined portals to loot at (X: 40, Z: 72) and (X: -552, Z: 88).

4) 5890542 (Bedrock)

Few starting areas offer the plethora of resources that this seed does (Image via Chunkbase)

Survival islands can be some of the most entertaining starting areas in Minecraft, and this seed's spawn island has a huge array of biomes to harvest.

To the north, northeast, and east of the spawn point, players will find multiple villages, with the closest being located at (X: 216, Z: -888).

Players should just be careful as they explore, as the mountains on this island are rife with ancient cities. There is also a pillager outpost worth noting at (X: 488, Z: 360).

5) 2218715947278290213 (Java)

This survival island has plenty of friendly faces waiting to greet you (Image via Chunkbase)

It isn't often that multiple villages generate close together in Minecraft, and this seed has a total of four on a single survival island.

The island itself only has plains and beaches, but it can make for a perfectly safe and simple starting location. The four villages on the island are full of helpful Minecraft villagers willing to trade and assist players.

Players can also check out the ruined portal at (X: 328, Z: 168) and the nearby shipwrecks at (X: 456, Z: -136) and (X: 312, Z: -248) for some bonus loot.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes