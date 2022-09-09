5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for rare structures in 2022

In Minecraft, players explore the vast world to uncover all kinds of structures. While some are essential for players to progress further, others are present to make a biome or a location more lively. Some of these structures also indicate the game's underlying story, speculated mainly by the playerbase for fun.

As players increasingly explore the world, they will notice that some structures are rarer than others. Some of these structures only generate once in thousands of blocks. Hence, discovering some of them can be a tedious job. However, players can be lucky to find them if they create a specific world by entering a seed.

Top 5 seeds to find rare Minecraft 1.19 structures (2022)

5) Shipwreck (Seed: 12947)

Shipwreck present right next to the spawn area in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

If players have played the game for a while, they might've found several shipwrecks; however, if they are entirely new to the game, this particular seed can help them get a headstart on their journey. Shipwrecks are rare structures that generate in ocean biomes and are mostly submerged underwater, containing great loot.

This seed will spawn players on a beach biome next to a shipwreck.

Exact coordinates of the structure: (X: -74, Z: 112)

4) Buried Treasure (Seed: 77834)

One of the buried treasure present near spawn in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Even though this is not a structure since it only consists of a chest block, Mojang categorizes this as a structure in the world. However, it is one of the best structures to get some of the rarest and most precious items in the game. Usually, players will have to locate a buried treasure map and uncover the chest's location.

Luckily, there is a seed in which a player will spawn a few hundred blocks away from two buried treasure chests. This will give them a massive headstart as they can head to the coordinates below and dig down to find them.

Exact coordinates of the structures: (X: -150, Z: 121) (X: 233, Z: -6)

3) Stronghold (Seed: 678456875)

Stronghold is one of the most important structures in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Stronghold is one of the rarest and most important structures for players since it is essential to locate and finish the game. Players usually find these structures by crafting and using the eye of ender and following it throughout the world. However, if players want to spawn near a stronghold, they can use this particular seed to head to the exact coordinates.

Since players will always spawn on the surface, they will have to dig down after reaching the coordinates to find the stronghold.

Exact coordinates of the structure: (X: -1342, Z: 389)

2) Ancient City (Seed: 347822634574)

Ancient City is the newest and most dangerous structure in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Particularly in 2022, players will mainly focus on finding the brand new Ancient City that was released with The Wild Update. Ancient City became one of the most challenging structures to explore simply because of the sculk blocks and the terrifying Warden.

Although Ancient Cities are not the rarest to encounter in a generated world, players can use this seed to locate one of these structures near spawn.

Exact coordinates of the structure: (X: 460, Z: 136)

1) Woodland Mansion (Seed: 786436)

Woodland Mansion is arguably the rarest Overworld structure in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

In the history of players exploring rare structures, the Woodland Mansions must be on top since it is an extremely tedious task to locate the Illager's massive house. It contains loads of rooms with unique layouts and loot. Usually, players discover these structures with the help of a map; however, with this seed and coordinates, players can encounter one a few hundred blocks away from spawn.

Exact coordinates of the structure: (X: -623, Z: -547)

