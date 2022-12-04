5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for villages

Minecraft worlds are randomly generated and feature a wide range of biomes, such as forests, deserts, and snow-covered mountains. There are many surprises to be discovered in their vast depths.

Sometimes, players want to share the worlds they discover with others, especially if they contain valuable items or buildings. This is where seeds come into the picture.

Minecraft seeds are unique codes made up of numerical characters. They determine the layout of a randomly generated world in the game.

Players can use a seed to create the same world each time they enter it. The seed will determine trees, mountains, rivers, caves, and many other features, making it an incredibly useful tool for players looking for specific landscapes or villages.

It is important to remember that each seed will only generate one type of landscape. Players must ensure they have the right one before setting off on their adventure.

Listed below are five of the best seeds that players can use to find villages in Minecraft.

654163111883 and 4 other amazing seeds to find villages in Minecraft 1.19

1) Mangrove Swamp

Players can find beauty in this village near a mangrove swamp (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 5416699191942932

This Minecraft seed spawns players near an acadia village that will provide them with ample resources to make a base or a home. A mangrove swamp is just a short walk away from this location.

There are many more villages towards the west and north of the spawn point.

2) Desert temple village

This seed has a desert temple right at the spawn point (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 654163111883

This seed spawns players directly next to a desert village that contains a desert temple. Moreover, a ruined portal sits just a few steps away, making a journey to the Nether an easy possibility.

Additionally, there are other villages scattered all around the area.

3) Mountain survival village

This is perhaps one of the safest villages a player can find in 1.19 (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 1220905742

Coordinates: 200, -1350

In terms of survival, there is no better village than the one in this seed. If players head to the coordinates (200, -1350), they will find themselves in a small valley inside a mountain.

Surrounded on all sides, the village sits nestled in safety from mobs and the hazards of the world below. This is a great place to build a survival base.

Additionally, if players need to head to the Nether, a ruined portal is just a few short blocks away.

4) Snowy Village and Igloo

There are multiple places to make a Minecraft home in this seed (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 6557891556675674513

Village Coordinates: 50, -200

Igloo Coordinates: 150, -250

Snowy biomes aren't always the greatest for survival, but they can certainly be beautiful. What this Minecraft seed offers is a village (as well as an igloo) where players can build their bases and gain an advantage in the game.

Additionally, players are mere blocks away from a plains and meadow biome that contains a ruined portal.

5) Island Stronghold Village

This seed truly has everything that Minecraft players need (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 3929110367124987343

This is a Minecraft seed that truly has everything. Players spawn on an island that not only has an amazing village and a ruined portal but also a stronghold.

This means players can get almost everything they need to progress right from the start, making this the perfect seed for those who want to speedrun the game.

