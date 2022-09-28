5 best Minecraft adventure mods in 2022

Minecraft is about adventuring through the sandbox game's expansive biomes and exploring all that these worlds have to offer. The Mojang title also has a long and storied history of modding. Even before Minecraft had an official multiplayer component, the fanbase had taken the game’s code and edited it to add multiplayer functionality.

In the modern age, there are mods that completely overhaul the game and others that add or change simple quality of life features. Detailed below are the five best adventure mods available for Minecraft, changing or adding features that make exploring and interacting with the world more exciting by adding quests, new dungeons, and dimensions to loot.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft’s top 5 adventure mods in 2022

5) FTB Quests

A quest tree from the FTB Quests mod (Image via Minecraft)

FTB Quests is a lightweight, team-based questing mod. There are several subsections of categories, all with different quests and goals that players need to accomplish. These goals and quests will help players keep their focus and move towards the end game. Once they complete a goal, they will get a reward, which players can claim through the rewards section.

While the rewards are called Team Rewards, this is because everyone on the team gets a reward. Players using the mod alone can get the rewards as normal and will also automatically be on a team.

4) Apotheosis

Apotheosis is a mod that improves the game’s vanilla experience surrounding magic. The mod adds new potions, enchantments, dangers, and mechanics. There are different modules within Apotheosis, each with a specific focus.

The mod completely overhauls the game’s enchanting, adding different meters, including eterna, quanta, and arcana, representing enchanting table level, enchanting process, and ease of acquiring rare enchantments. There are also editable mob spawners, uncapped vertical plant growth, affixed loot, and overhauled potions.

3) Mowzie’s Mobs

The Naga from Mowzie's Mobs mod (Image via Minecraft)

Mowzie’s Mobs adds several different fictional creatures to Minecraft, including unique AI, fluid animations, and a rich atmosphere. Players will need to prove themselves against these new bosses and enemies and claim their abilities on their own.

The two new mobs include the Ferrous Wroughtnaut and the giant metal constructs that wield huge axes capable of attacking in huge arcs. There are also the Nagas, which are drakes inhabiting coastal cliffs. Nagas have dangerous acid venom and can swoop down and attack players very quickly, though they are quite frail if the player manages to get a hit.

2) Dungeon Crawl

Dungeon Crawl is a Forge mod that adds procedurally generated dungeons to the depths of the underground and scattered along the surface. The layouts, loot, and size of these dungeons are random, allowing for each experience to be unique from all the others.

This is what sets the mod apart from the others on this list. There is infinite content available through the mod, assuming players are willing to go and explore the world to discover new dungeons and structures to loot.

1) The Twilight Forest

The Twilight Forest mod is one of the game’s most well-known mods, with a long and storied development history over the last several years. The mod includes fully-fledged and fleshed-out dungeons, varied boss battles with unique mechanics, and treasure and loot with unique traits.

One of the most significant upsides to The Twilight Forest mod is that it is still being updated, so bugs are constantly being fixed, and new features are consistently added. The biggest downside to the mod is that it does not work with Optifine due to the software changing the vanilla code that The Twilight Forest requires to function.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far