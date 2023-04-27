5 best Minecraft airport builds

If you play Minecraft, you're probably familiar with the game's various building blocks. Minecraft is brimming with endless possibilities, and it's no surprise that players have built some incredible structures throughout the years. From massive cities to realistic villages, the game has something for everyone. Have you ever considered building an airport though? Surely there must be some masterpieces out there.

Well, quite a few great airports are scattered throughout Minecraft's virtual world. We've compiled this list of five of the best airport builds we could find and hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Airports are beautiful builds in Minecraft

1) Realistic Modern Airport Terminal

This is a very detailed airport, with a few hangars, a tower, a runway, a terminal, and a control tower. The terminal is very detailed so you can see all the shops inside it. The build is made primarily of glass with other blocks, such as quartz, mixed in.

Many of the best airport terminals in real life are known for having huge glass windows to view the planes coming in and taking off at all times. This build tutorial was done by YouTuber crafterjacob. This build has an extremely modern look that would be extremely hard to pull off in real life. Players should consider showing off this insane build on a building server.

2) Incredible Airport

The Incredible Airport is a large airport with a runway, terminal, and fence surrounding the whole airport. It has a unique design that resembles a movie scene. The incredible airport has many features that make it stand out from other Minecraft builds:

The runway and terminal building are long and wide for planes to land on or take off. This build would be fantastic for those who want to add airplanes to Minecraft with a modpack. The design for this airport would be very well suited for those looking to fly planes in and out. HALNY is the creator of this fabulous airport design.

3) Yellow Airport Terminal

This Yellow Airport Terminal is a detailed airport build that's designed to be realistic but also looks good. It has a terminal, control tower, and runway. There are many details like baggage carousels, check-in desks, security checkpoints, and more.

The build looks very similar to Spirit Airlines, an airline with a great love for yellow. This video tutorial was made by YouTuber Chippz. The airplane logo on this airport's front is incredibly stylish and looks great with the yellow building.

4) Simple Airport

This is a simple airport that is great for beginners. It has a runway, terminal, and tower. It's made out of quartz blocks and glass, so you can see inside the airport from above and below it. This is another incredible build by the YouTuber HALNY. While it looks similar, this build is particularly easier to make.

This airport would be ideal for those who want a build that doesn't take too much time on a creative server. The airport even has a parking lot on the front, which is a very nice addition to the already fantastic build.

5) Airport Runway

This is a very nice runway. It's a good starter airport and easy to build. This build is a great way to learn how to create an airport, as well as get your feet wet in the world of Minecraft aviation.

This video tutorial is just the start of a longer series of videos by YouTuber Archie The Epic. This is an extremely simple build as it only consists of an airport runway and could be used to create a street build.

