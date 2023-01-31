5 best Minecraft street builds

If you're looking for a new project in Minecraft and like building cities, neighborhoods, or just streets, this list is for you. Players always make builds and show them off on building servers and YouTube videos.

Minecraft building can be complex, and it can sometimes be hard to develop your ideas for a build. This article has rounded up some of the best street builds out there.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft streets are necessary for great builds

5) Simple Street Build

Simple Street Build is good for starters. This can be a great place to start learning the basics of building in Minecraft, as it's not too complex and allows you to learn by doing. Players looking to play a towny Minecraft server can build something similar to this to make it easier to get around.

The Simple Street Build consists of white and yellow lines, with stoplights and intersections. The build even features cars that do a great job of showing off how well the street works. This YouTube video was made by the fantastic creator Blocky Duck.

4) Modern Roads

This build is perfect for those who want to add modern flair to their city. It's simple and elegant, with clean lines that make it easy to navigate the city without getting lost.

The road can even have underground tunnels for cars and trucks, but there are also paths on either side for pedestrians who want more shade or prefer walking on the sidewalk! The YouTuber Workshop Studios made this tutorial.

3) Improved Street Build

This build is excellent for any street, but especially for those needing sprucing up. It's also an excellent way to start building your city or town!

Be sure to add streetlights, fences, trees, bushes, and flowers to make it look more like a park than just a road. Make sure your road isn't just a bland place that someone doesn't care to be, make it stand out, and make it a place someone would like to see. This sort of thing would be great to build on a building server so others can look at your creation.

2) Highway Build

The highway build is a great example of a street build that will keep you entertained. It features a few lanes for vehicles, including cars and trucks. The roads have huge green signs, labeling exits, and cities coming up, making it great for anyone looking to create a massive build.

Players can even add their car builds and whatever they want on the sides of the roads. The Minecraft builder and YouTuber CraftyFoxeMC made this incredible creation.

1) Road in a Modern City

This build is a perfect example of what you can do with time and effort. As you can see, there is plenty of space for cars to drive, with houses and trees on each side. The roads are wide enough for two lanes of traffic in each direction, so they're perfect for car enthusiasts who want to build different cars around their city.

This is just the build for the road shown in this video, but the YouTuber is making a huge modern city build. If you're interested in following along or even creating it yourself, check out YouTuber JINTUBE, who made this fascinating build.

