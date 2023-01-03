5 best Minecraft car builds

Minecraft has a ton of building blocks and almost limitless possibilities for creation. One of the best things about the game is that players can build almost anything they want and tinker with it.

Some of the builds people love the most are car builds. These are mostly seen in city builds and on roleplaying servers. This article lists five of the best car builds in Minecraft right now.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Working Car, Cadillac Fleetwood 60 Special, and 3 other amazing car builds in Minecraft right now

1) Normal Car

If you want to build a car that would look perfect parked in your garage, look no further than this option. The Normal Car doesn't look like the fastest or most powerful vehicle, but it is extremely minimalistic and has an aesthetic build.

You can upgrade this car from its initial state, which is already pretty good, by adding different wheels, tires, and some seats (although these are optional).

The Normal Car is also equipped with headlights, so it looks like it's being driven. This amazing design was made by Minecraft YouTuber Greg Builds.

2) Sports Car

Not to be confused with the actual sport of racing, a sports car is any vehicle designed for high-performance driving. Typically, these cars are two-door coupes or convertibles with muscular engines and lightweight bodies.

Sports cars are usually expensive and are the most common type of exotic car. These vehicles usually come with powerful engines. However, since they're also lightweight and low to the ground (because of their short wheelbase), they can accelerate quickly and maneuver easily through turns at high speeds.

Each manufacturer has its own design aesthetic when it comes to what makes up a sports car’s body style. Some are sleek, while others are boxy. However, most tend to focus on fun rather than practicality. This spectacular car was made by YouTuber MCram.

3) Working Car

This is a small car in Minecraft that functions just like its real-world counterparts. It can be turned on and off (it's not always running), and it can be moved forward, just like a real-life car.

This working car was made from pistons. It is a simple redstone contraption that anyone can pull off.

You need to use a flint and steel to activate this build in the game. It is technically possible to make it in Survival mode, but it would take a lot of time. This amazing car was made by popular YouTuber Farzy.

4) 1910s Car

When you think of a car from the 1910s, what do you think of? A Model T Ford? A Pierce-Arrow? This 1910s car is a beautiful, old vehicle. The headlights on this build look phenomenal, and the trapdoors used for the wheels really add to the look.

This car is one of the most beautiful cars in Minecraft, and it looks like it's straight from a movie scene. This fantastic tutorial was made by YouTuber WBC Builds.

5) Cadillac Fleetwood 60 Special

The Cadillac Fleetwood 60 Special is a car that would be amazing to drive, and it looks even better in Minecraft. The vehicle has a very simple look. However, it stands out due to its unique pink color. This would be an amazing car to show off on a building server.

This 1955 Cadillac Fleetwood 60 Special is one of the most popular cars around. Using snowballs inside item frames is such a unique way to make headlights in Minecraft.

The build was made by a YouTuber called Minecraft review.

