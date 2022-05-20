10 greatest Minecraft builds of all time

The Minecraft community's creativity is one of its biggest draws. Some builds that players have constructed are simply breathtaking and require months or even years of work to complete.

Over the years, players have created awe-inspiring builds numbering in the hundreds or even thousands. More amazing builds are released day after day, making it incredibly difficult to keep track of them all.

There are certainly many builds that stand out as the best since Minecraft's full release in 2011. While every one of these builds would be impossible to list, it doesn't hurt to reflect on a few select builds that inspire players worldwide.

Remarkable Minecraft builds definitely worth checking out

1) The Underground Kingdom

This massive build was developed entirely inside of a custom cave (Image via TrixyBlox/Youtube)

Taking over a year to complete, this build by TrixyBlox is a marvelous sight. By creating a custom cave in WorldPainter, the Minecraft content creator was able to form a massive cave to create this build.

Complete with a towering palace, interconnected buildings built into stalactites, and mushrooms that glow throughout the cave itself, this build is remarkable for a year-long project.

Serpentine creatures creep up from the waters at the bottom of the cave, giving this build a ton of life and uniqueness.

2) Mage's College of Meridia

This build was inspired by Skyrim's College of Winterhold (Image via BlockFortress/Youtube)

A build rooted to the ground but reaching into the sky with its magic, this creation was inspired by the College of Winterhold, a location in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Meridia is one of the Daedric Princes in the game's lore, and this structure stands as a testament to her power. It features fully-interactable and functioning interiors, and players can find sprawling magical constructs above the college itself.

If Minecraft players could improve their magical abilities in the base game, this build would certainly be a place to learn the mystic arts.

3) Adamantis

Adamantis was completely built by one player (Image via Jamdelaney1/Planet Minecraft)

A solo build by the player Jamdelaney1, Adamantis is a city inspired by Greco-Roman architecture and mythology. The city rests on natural springs and waterfalls, very high up in the air since it's a city meant for deities.

The build itself took three months, according to Jamdelaney, which makes it even more remarkable.

Adamantis is one of the oldest and most impressive mega-builds of its kind. It was completed and uploaded back in 2012, inspiring more than a few builders along the way.

4) Greenfield

Greenfield's downtown sector at sundown (Image via THEJESTR/Planet Minecraft)

One of the most impressive city builds many players have seen, Greenfield is a sprawling metropolis complete with compartmentalized sectors for industry, business, and residential areas.

Taking 10 years of construction, Greenfield is a 1:1 city build that has fully developed with decorated interiors as far as the eye can see.

Based partially on the architecture of Los Angeles, Greenfield features thousands of unique buildings and more than a few Easter Eggs for players who enjoy exploring.

5) Aman, The Immortal Lands

Aman is a remarkable high fantasy city build (Image via _Iskillia_/Planet Minecraft)

Another city build, but one that looks like it jumped out of a fantasy book, Aman is a build rife with loving detail down to the last block.

Swirling spiral mountains flank the city, which possesses a circular design complete with classical arches and a well-lit central spire. Ships ride the waves from the city's western dock, and huge aquatic spires rise from the ocean.

A great golden statue also lays off the shoreline, indicating a beautiful fantasy city rests ahead.

6) Kingdom of Cipher

Cipher was originally conceived as part of an adventure map (Image via Circleight/Planet Minecraft)

Beginning as a simple structure for an adventure map by Circleight, this nine-pillared city is an absolute beauty.

Taking thousands of golden blocks, Cipher is reminiscent of European religious architecture and features individual designs atop each pillar of the city. Each pillar represents a different god pertaining to Circleight's lore, and there are simply no bad angles of this build when the light is striking it.

Cipher is gorgeous and is a testament to the creativity of Minecraft players.

7) Night City

Cyberpunk's iconic city was recreated by a team of committed builders (Image via ElysiumFire/Planet Minecraft)

The Cyberpunk franchise began as a pen-and-paper roleplaying game but reached the virtual world with the release of Cyberpunk 2077. Though the game had a rocky release, the vistas of Night City are still beautiful.

This is true even in Minecraft. This build was created by the team of builders known as Elysium Fire. The city's skyscrapers illuminate the streets below, and players can truly get lost exploring it.

This build is also available as a playable map for both Java and Bedrock Edition and makes for a perfect futuristic place to call home.

8) Witchcraft & Wizardry

Enter the world of Harry Potter in Witchcraft & Wizardry (Image via The Floo Network/Planet Minecraft)

It's difficult to simply call Witchcraft & Wizardry a breathtaking build because it's so much more than that. Complete with its own game mechanics and UI, W&W brings players together into the universe of Harry Potter, lovingly crafted piece by piece by The Floo Network.

Explore the many chambers of Hogwarts, attend classes, head to Diagon Alley for some shopping, or battle bosses pulled straight from the franchise.

The amount of dedication put into this map is shocking, and it is certainly worth checking out for any Harry Potter fan.

9) Middle-earth

Minas Tirth, capital of Gondor (Image via MinecraftMiddleEarth/Planet Minecraft)

Thanks to novels such as The Lord of the Rings series and The Hobbit, J.R.R. Tolkien's world of Middle-earth presented a turning point in modern fantasy.

Players can now explore the iconic fantasy world for themselves with the Minecraft Middle-earth Project. A multi-year project constantly being adjusted, this build is massive in size and scope.

Players can explore memorable locations such as Minas Tirth, Rohan, Isengard and everywhere in between. The creators have a running server that players can join in order to experience the full beauty of this creation.

10) WesterosCraft

The city of King's Landing, complete with the Red Keep and Sept of Baelor (Image via Westeroscraft)

The literary works of George R.R. Martin caught fire in the early 2010s when the HBO adaptation Game of Thrones debuted.

Now, thanks to Westeroscraft, players can explore the entirety of Westeros with their fellow players. The server's build is astonishing. Name a city from the series, and there's a very high likelihood that players can venture there.

The amount of building detail is beyond belief, from Sunspear to King's Landing and from Winterfell to the Wall. There's a lot of beauty at work on this server, and players will simply have to dive into Westeroscraft to experience it for themselves.

