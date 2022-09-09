5 best Minecraft aquatic mobs in 2022

Upon entering the world of Minecraft, players will notice that more than half of the map has nothing but massive bodies of water like oceans, rivers, and lakes. They have their own set of vegetation, mobs, and structures. They can spend hours exploring these without getting bored. One of the highlights of these biomes is the mobs.

Minecraft has a set of aquatic mobs that mainly dwell underwater, though some of them can also be seen on land. Of course, they are not as famous as some land mobs but players still love some of them. Some of the best among them have been added in recent years as Mojang tries to expand the game even more.

Top 5 aquatic mobs in Minecraft (2022)

5) Drowned

Drowned are the only mob that drops the Trident in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Drowned is essentially a hostile mob, but it is still considered to be one of the best, simply because of what it drops upon death. Out of all the weapons in the game, trident is the rarest. The only way to obtain this melee and ranged weapon is by obtaining it as a mob loot from the Drowned.

Apart from that, they also drop copper ingots. Players can even make a drowned farm to have a higher chance of obtaining a trident.

4) Tropical Fish

A bucket of tropical fish from a coral reef in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Tropical Fish is a fascinating passive mob known for its color and shape variations. These can be found in over two thousand color types and several shapes and sizes. They spawn in warm oceans and are the most common in nearby coral reefs. They are the best for creating a beautiful aquarium. Additionally, they can be fed to the Axolotls for breeding.

3) Tadpole

Tadpoles grown from a frogspawn in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Tadpoles are brand new passive mobs that were added to the game in The Wild Update. They are baby versions of frogs but are categorized as separate. When frogs eat slimeballs, they enter love mode and lay frogspawn eggs which hatch to spawn a few tadpoles.

These mobs are extremely cute and can be kept as pets as long as they stay in a water bucket. If they are out for a long time, they will grow into frogs. They do not spawn naturally in the world.

2) Dolphin

Dolphins are some of the cutest mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Dolphins are neutral mobs that mainly spawn in ocean biomes. Although they are mainly present in the game to enhance the overall look and feel of the aquatic biomes, they can also help players by giving them the 'Dolphin's Grace' effect. This allows players to swim faster than usual. Many have thought of keeping a dolphin as their pet. Unfortunately, they cannot be tamed in any way.

1) Axolotls

Axolotls attacking guardians and helping Minecraft players (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls are arguably the best and cutest aquatic mob in the entire game. The friendly mob instantly became a sensation after its release in the Caves and Cliffs update last year. They can be found in a Lush Caves biome and can also stay alive on land.

Once they are fed a bucket of tropical fish, they enter love mode and trust players as well. Since these mobs are hostile towards other aquatic mobs, players can lead an army of them against guardians and drowned. During the fight, these mobs can even apply a regeneration status effect on the player.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other aquatic mobs that are great and useful.

