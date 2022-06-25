How long do Tadpoles take to grow in Minecraft 1.19?

Tadpoles are new mobs in the game that were released with the Minecraft 1.19 update. These are special mobs that are essentially baby versions of new frog mobs. Usually, the baby version of a mob looks exactly like an adult, but is smaller in size. However, frogs have completely different babies and those are a type of mob of their own. These small and cute mobs have a different type of growth mechanism in the game.

Along with Tadpoles, the Minecraft 1.19 update also brought Frogs, Wardens, and Allays to the game. While the spooky Warden dwells in the Deep Dark Biome, the Frogs will hop and croak in the new Mangrove Swamp biomes. Allays can be found in Illager structures, and players will have to rescue them. Apart from this, loads of new blocks, items, enchantments, commands, status effects, and more are also featured in the latest update.

Growing process of Tadpoles in Minecraft 1.19

How to spawn Tadpoles

Frogs breed with slimeballs to lay frogspawns that hatch into these baby mobs (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In Minecraft, whenever players find new Mangrove Swamps or regular Swamps, they will notice that only the new frog mob spawns in these biomes. Tadpoles do not naturally spawn anywhere in the world, and they can only spawn when two frogs breed and lay frogspawn eggs.

The breeding process will require two frogs and two slimeballs. Once players find two frogs, they can simply feed them slimeballs to breed them. The mobs will mate, and one of them will walk near a body of water to lay frogspawns. These eggs will float in the water and will have the same properties as turtle eggs. They are fragile and cannot be obtained as an item in any way.

Players will have to be patient and wait for these eggs to hatch and spawn tadpoles. It can take up to 10 minutes for them to hatch, much quicker than turtle eggs. These eggs can spawn anywhere from 2 to 6 baby mobs.

How long do they take to grow?

Tadpoles can take about 20 minutes to fully grow into frogs (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once these baby mobs spawn, they will swim aimlessly in the body of water. They are one of the tiniest mobs in the game, and players need to protect them as Axolotls are hostile towards them. The growth speed of this mob depends on the player. If they have a good amount of slimeballs, they can feed these baby mobs to increase their growth speed. Without any slimeballs, it can take about 20 minutes or 24000 game ticks for these mobs to grow into a frog.

If players want to keep these mobs as they are, they can store them in buckets (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Tadpoles can also be kept in a bucket of water. This feature was particularly added so that players can take these baby mobs to different biomes and grow them into different colored frogs, depending on the biome temperature. It is also worth mentioning that the growth of these mobs will stop if they are in the bucket since they essentially become an item after doing so in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far