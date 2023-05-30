5 best Minecraft barbershop builds

Minecraft is a popular game where you can build anything your heart desires. One unique build is a barbershop. Barbershops are a business that provides men with haircuts and styling services, such as shampooing, shaving, and massages. Today there are many different types of barber shops, including traditional old-school styles like "Reeves" & "Sweeney's," as well as tons of new-age designs!

Building a barbershop based on your imagination can be a challenging task. Refering to tutorials or builds to base your own creation on can be helpful! This article will list the top five barbershop builds in Minecraft!

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft barbershop builds are incredibly captivating

1) Aesthetic Barber Shop

The Barber Shop is a great place to create a welcoming, relaxing, and fun atmosphere. It can be used as an escape from the outside world or as a space to spend time with friends. Try this idea if you want something different from the traditional Minecraft barber shop build!

The build is exceptionally unique, with a monochrome style overtly present throughout the design. This would be a marvelous creation to show off to your friends on a building server. It uses banners with scissors as part of the design, and the word "BARBERS" is spelled out using banners. The YouTuber Chippz made this tutorial.

2) Realistic Barber Shop

If you want to build a barbershop, here are some things to keep in mind:

A barbershop is a shop that sells haircuts. It's like your local grocery or clothing store—where people go when they need something done with their hair. They're full of customers getting their hair cut or colored by professionals!

This type of build would be highly fitting for those looking for a build on a roleplay server due to its high realism and it being as easy creation. The YouTuber AverageTuna designed this barbershop.

3) Creative Barber Shop

The Creative Barbershop is an excellent building for everyone in Minecraft. This build can be used as a barbershop, or it could even be used just as a home for yourself. The outside of this shop is so cute, with tons of little vines and flowers around it. The look is made possible with the use of a beautiful texture pack.

If you're interested in making this barbershop yourself or want to try out the texture pack, check out Saki_, the YouTuber who made this video. You can tell how much time and effort went into creating this masterpiece! This would be a fantastic design to recreate yourself.

4) Simple Barber Shop

This barber shop is a simple build, but one of the best Minecraft barbershop builds available. The main goal of this build was to create a place that's constructed quickly but still looks fantastic. Looking at the outside of this building, you see a very relaxing atmosphere. On the inside, however, there are several chairs for people to sit in during their barber or stylist appointment.

The build is fantastic for those new to building who want to try making something new without spending hours doing so. Use creative mode, and this barbershop will be made in an instant! The creator, HALNY, made the YouTube tutorial.

5) Barber Shop in City

A Barber Shop in the City is a great Minecraft build. It has a friendly atmosphere and an interior that can be described as "cozy," something incredibly unique for a structure in a city! If you want to make an entire city, this would be just the right barbershop.

This Barber Shop in the City overall is one of the best builds because of its friendly atmosphere, making anyone feel like family whenever they come here! The build goes for a blue and white look but also mixes in the usual red and white for the canopy in front of the shop. The YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft, made this incredible design.

