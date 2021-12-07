5 best Minecraft base designs for new players

Starting Minecraft as a new player can be both exhilarating and terrifying at the same time. Players are dropped into a brand new world with minimal training and basic tips guiding them across their journey. However, this leaves players to discover the game’s different mechanics and activities by themselves.

Building is one of the most important pastimes in Minecraft, in addition to exploration and combat. Building a base is one of the first things new plates should do, as it provides a safe haven and a place to store all their loot. This article will highlight some of the best beginner designs in Minecraft.

Top five beginner base designs in Minecraft

5) Survival house

This base is perfect for a beginner (Image via Smithers Boss on YouTube)

This small and cozy house is perfect for a solo Minecraft player who is just starting the game. Wood is the only material needed to construct this house, with a few blocks or panes of glass required for the windows. The interior of this base has enough space for a bed, some storage, and a few furnaces. Players can further decorate the interior with plants and the exterior with a small swimming pool and some grass blocks.

4) Small underground base

A small underground base (Image via Random Steve Guy on YouTube)

This base requires a few early game items like wooden logs, planks, stairs, slabs, and pressure plates. Additionally, ladders and glass blocks are needed. The dimensions for the base are 5x5, with it being four blocks deep. This base is aesthetically pleasing to the eye and easy to build.

3) Simple treehouse

This treehouse build is specifically designed for players new to the game. All it involves is a spiral staircase going up and around the bark of a tree, with the essential interior decoration items stored on top of the tree. The player will need to clear some leaf blocks to make space for a crafting table, a bed, a chest, and a furnace. Credit must be given to TSMC - Minecraft on YouTube for this base design.

2) Simple starter house with crops

A starter base with crops (Image via Sv Gravity on YouTube)

This simple starter cottage is easy to build. It can be perfect for a quick first base in survival Minecraft. Players have enough space to accommodate their early game essentials inside this base. There are two levels to this build. The lower level contains crops enclosed in a fence, and the upper level contains chests, a bed, a crafting table and a furnace.

1) Hobbit hole

This "hobbit hole" base design is inspired by the creation of the hobbit house from the Lord of the Rings universe. The exterior of the base is shaped like a semi-circle. The door is enclosed in a small circle made from wooden stairs. The interior includes four rooms: a bedroom, a storage room, a study room, and a living room. This build can take some time but is rewarding. Nuec on YouTube deserves credit for the hobbit hole design.

Building is a great activity for new players to learn and apply throughout their adventures in Minecraft’s harsh environment. A small starter base can go a long way in preparing new players for a more advanced build later.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar