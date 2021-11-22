5 best Minecraft Bedrock add-ons for beginners

Minecraft’s Bedrock Edition is a combination of various mods on many different platforms. While similar to Minecraft Java Edition, it has its share of differences, exclusive features, and most importantly, add-ons.

Add-ons serve as a replacement for mods in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. They add new items to the game and give players hours of content to enjoy. They are easy to install and run as well.

Like the mods in Java Edition, add-ons are used to change or modify Minecraft Bedrock Edition. A variety of options can be found on different websites on the web.

Five helpful add-ons for beginners in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

5) Expansive Biomes v1.2

The Expansive Biomes add-on (Image via Mcpeaddons)

This add-on is heavily inspired by the Biomes O’ Plenty mod for Minecraft Java Edition. It brings more than 20 new and unique biomes to the game.

Players can freely explore new biomes and can expand their Minecraft experience while enjoying the new content. This add-on also adds some new blocks and mobs to the game.

Download this add-on here

4) One Player Sleep

The One Player Sleep add-on is highly convenient (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, if players want to skip the night, every single one of them has to sleep in their bed at night, allowing for the night to be skipped.

However, this add-on makes it so that only one player has to sleep to skip the night for the entire server. This add-on is highly convenient for multiplayer worlds, especially large ones with a lot of players.

Download this add-on here

3) Terraria Bedrock

This add-on makes Minecraft look like Terraria (Image via Minecraft)

This add-on is based on the hugely popular game, Terraria. It thoroughly revamps Minecraft and turns it into a 3D version of the popular 2D survival game.

The add-on features a plethora of features from Terraria, including mobs, bosses, ores, tools, weapons, armor, biomes, and more. Players can explore the Crimson and Corruption biomes from Terraria and fight bosses like the Eye of Cthulhu and Skeletron.

Download this add-on here

2) Animated Blocks | Mineral Expansion

The Animated Blocks add-on (Image via Dark Gato MC/Minecraft)

This add-on revamps blocks in Minecraft. It adds new and improved textures and animations to blocks, making them look more realistic and beautiful.

All ore blocks have a new, animated texture. The add-ons also include the deepslate variants of every ore block.

Download this add-on here

1) Home+ Addon

This creative building add-on primarily focuses on adding furniture pieces to Minecraft that were previously unavailable in the game. Over 250 new furniture pieces can be found when using this add-on, fulfilling every builder’s wildest fantasies.

This add-on is perfect for players planning to begin a modern house build.

Download this add-on here

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

