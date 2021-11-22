How to download addons for Minecraft Bedrock

Vanilla Minecraft is regarded by many as the best version of Minecraft out there. It is the default state of the game and is how the game was supposed to be played. Since the release of the game, several types of mods, shader packs, resource packs, and addons have surfaced for Minecraft.

Addons are modifications that change the behavior, sounds, and textures of Minecraft. They come with a variety of features and can be found in different sizes with different amounts of resource consumption. These features change and/or improve some aspects of Minecraft, and make it more fun to play. This article will tell players everything there is to know about addons in Minecraft and how to download them.

Addons for Minecraft Bedrock: How to download

Addons can change the texture of in-game entities (Image via Minecraft)

An interesting fact about addons is that, unlike mods, shaders, and resource packs, addons are officially distributed by Mojang and Minecraft. They are created by members of the Minecraft community and can be found on Minecraft’s official website.

Minecraft’s Bedrock Edition has its own dedicated group of creators that regularly design and publish new addons for the game. These addons can be found on many websites across the internet, including Minecraft’s official website, minecraft.net.

Addons bring creative and unique changes to the Bedrock edition, like adding new and improved sounds. Additionally, they bring changes to the behavior of mobs and other entities in Minecraft.

Addons can also add new items to the game, or improve upon existing items. For example, some addons add some new Redstone contraptions to the game. These can help create new and improved Redstone builds and can increase convenience when trying to set up Redstone circuits.

Steps to install addons in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Go to this link to browse for all available addons. Download the ones you like. Important: Addons have two types of packs available to them - Behavior packs and resource packs. Open Minecraft. Navigate to the folder where the Behavior packs or resource packs are installed in the player’s PC. Click on the installed pack, and switch over to the game. It will start importing the pack(s) into the game. Navigate to the in-game addons folder and click on the respective resource pack or behavior pack. The game will load it up and the pack(s) will show up in the “active” section. Enjoy Minecraft with the newly installed addons!

Addons make Minecraft’s Bedrock Edition more fun and dynamic to play. They introduce new and improved content and increase the replayability of the game.

Edited by R. Elahi