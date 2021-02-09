5 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds with amazing generations

Minecraft is home to millions of different seeds, but some contain amazing generations that are far superior to others.

One of the things that keeps Minecraft fresh is the sheer number of different seeds for players to choose from. Each Minecraft seed contains its own unique features and slight variations. One seed may spawn a player in the desert, while another may start a player off marooned on an island.

With so many different seeds to pick from, it can be difficult for players to find the best one for them.

To remove some of the guesswork and seed hunting, this article showcases five of the best Minecraft seeds for Bedrock Edition with amazing generations. Broken generations, rare biome combinations, and more can be found in this list.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

5 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds with incredible generations

#5 - Plains Biome surrounded by Mountains

A plains biome surrounded by mountain biomes in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed features a small plain area that is completely surrounded by mountains on all sides.

This seed is almost an ideal canvas for builders to transform. The plains portion of the biome has been generated pretty flat, which allows for easier building and development.

The surrounding mountainous terrain can serve as added natural protection and add to the builder's desired theme.

Cords: Near Spawn

Seed: 453930296

#4 - Woodland Mansion Island

A woodland mansion on its own private island in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Minecraft players who select this seed will be able to acquire their very own private island. The island comes with its own naturally generated woodland mansion, but it is unfortunately already occupied by some rather dangerous residents.

A Minecraft player can claim this mansion by clearing out all of the Illager and other hostile mobs inside. As an added bonus, players may also be able to get their hands on a rare totem of undying.

Natural island seeds are already great finds, but this one comes with its own oceanview property.

Cords: 536, 92, 3096

Seed: 699138743

#3 - Skyscraper Desert Temple

A massive and brokenly generated desert temple in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Minecraft players who are fans of broken generations will absolutely love this seed. This seed features a completely broken desert temple that has spawned in the middle of a ravine.

This desert temple should not have spawned into the game like this. Having said that, Minecraft's imperfect system did produce something that is visually stunning.

Cords: -931, 81, 1862

Seed: -789732994

#2 - Merged Pillager Outpost & Witch Hut

A Pillager Outpost and Witch Hut merged together in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Minecraft's decision-making algorithm for level-generation had a hard time deciding whether to spawn a Pillager Outpost or a Witch Hut. Instead of selecting one or the other to generate, both of them were spawned merged together in this seed.

Players who explore this Minecraft seed will find that there is a witch mob and a black cat inside the hut portion of this wacky generation. However, the area is also occupied by Illager mobs, making this generation twice as deadly for players to explore.

Cords: -1203, 76, -2344

Seed: -1984364143

#1 - Broken Desert Village

Desert village houses balanced precariously on a tiny ledge in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed is the crème de la crème of this list, as it is an absolutely amazing find.

The seed features a desert village that has an exceedingly broken generation. A few houses from the village can be found balanced precariously in the air on a tiny ledge.

Minecraft players are unlikely to have come across something as wacky as this generation. This seed is definitely worth checking out.

Cords: 2729, 72, -127

Seed: 1765586050