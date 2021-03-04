5 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for building

Building custom structures and creations in Minecraft is a lot easier to do on the right seed.

Minecraft is a game with near-limitless possibilities. It allows players to build, explore, fight and roleplay to their heart's content.

Building is one of the core aspects of Minecraft's gameplay. Players are able to build on any seed or in any biome. However, building a truly impressive creation can be easier to do with the right backdrop and location.

A quality Minecraft seed essentially serves as a started canvas for builders, allowing them to fully reimagine the area into their own vision.

This article showcases five of the best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for building, which all have beautiful and unique landscapes waiting to be transformed.

What are the best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for building?

#5 - Sand in the Snow

A giant pit of sand in the middle of snowy biome in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill / YouTube)

In the midst of a snowy and cold weather biome, Minecraft players will discover a pit of warm sand in this seed. This area would be perfect to build some sort of giant structure or magical creation.

The theme of the build could center around the stark differences between the warm snow and winter village right nearby.

Advertisement

Cords: -238, 69, 597

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1298244176

#4 - Badlands Canyon

A stunning pit in the midst of a badlands biome in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill / YouTube)

In this Minecraft seed, players will discover a beauitful badlands biome that has a very colorful canyon.

The potential for types of builds on this seed are vast, as many different kinds of structures could fit well in this area.

Perhaps the bottom of the canyon could be home to the ruins of an ancient civilization that has just be unearthed by archaeologists.

Cords: 61, 67, 638

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 791144656

#3 - Secret Pond

A beautiful pond and area protected by cliffs and overhangs in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill / YouTube)

Minecraft is home to plenty of simple and peaceful locations, but the one in this seed is high up on the list.

Advertisement

In this seed, Minecraft players will find a peaceful pond that is filled with friendly wildlife, which are all protected by giant cliff formations with overhangs.

This area could really be brought together with a cozy little cabin build.

Cords: -301, 67, -186

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1739651205

#2 - Ruined Portal in the Mountains

A Ruined Portal and small house at the top of a mountain in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill / YouTube)

High atop the mountain in this Minecraft seed, players will discover a ruined portal and a nearby house.

A builder with a big imagination could really transform these naturally generated structures into something even more epic. The addition of some new structures and some advanced alterations could help make this area really tell a story.

Cords: 109, 80, 31

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 471914059

#1 - Unique Island Village

A picturesque savanna biome island with a village in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill / YouTube)

Advertisement

This Minecraft seed contains an island that is absolutely stunning. The island appears to have a village and a biome in the savanna style. The size and unique combinations of this island would make it a perfect canvas for a Minecraft builder.

Even if players do not intend to build in this area, they would be doing themselves a disservice by not exploring this island at the very least.

Cords: 591, 125, -232

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -603663592

RELATED: 5 best Minecraft seeds for Bedrock Edition in November 2020